Weekend in the 608: Madison hosts LunART Fest, blues fest and a LEGO convention

The Edgewater Madison Facebook Page The Edgewater will celebrate the Fourth of July this weekend with fireworks reflecting on Lake Mendota and family activities.

Fourth of July-themed events, an all-female arts festival, a LEGO convention and a play Facebook doesn’t want you to know about. Are you intrigued? Then read on.

THEATER

“A Contest of Wills,” Broom Street Theater

Thursday-Saturday, June 28-30, 8 p.m.; July 5-7

“It's a post-Trumpian, wealthy dysfunctional family. It’s a story of greed, lust and murder. It’s a dark comedy,” says Mineral Point playwright Coleman about his play “A Contest of Wills” now in the middle of its run at Broom Street Theater. According to Coleman, that’s the description that prompted Facebook to reject a submitted ad for the play on the grounds that Broom Street Theater was not approved to post political content. (Facebook is understandably very sensitive at the moment to charges of political bias for what it allows on its platform. But productions staged by BST have, since its founding in 1969, more often than not been overtly political.) BST is now promoting “A Contest of Wills” on its Facebook page, but without reference to Trump. If for no other reason, go to the play because Facebook made promotion of it difficult. Find tickets here.

FESTS

LunART Festival

Thursday-Saturday, June 28-30

Promoting women artists, the first-ever LunART Festival takes place at various venues around Madison. The event includes lectures by guest speakers, workshops, master classes, art exhibitions and live performances all showcasing the talent and creativity of women. Opening the event Thursday night at the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art is a lecture by musicologist Andrea Fowler and gala concerts there and next door at the Overture Center for the Arts. Friday night at Bos Meadery there will be a performance of “That’s What She Said,” in which local women share dark and joyous aspects of their lives. On Saturday afternoon, six composers will teach a masters class on composition and perform their own work at Capitol Lakes Grand Hall. LunART performances will also take place Saturday night at First Unitarian Society in Shorewood Hills and Robinia Courtyard on East Washington Avenue. See the website for more information about the participating artists.

Fourth Fest, The Edgewater

Saturday, June 30, 2-9 p.m.

The fourth annual Fourth Fest at The Edgewater Hotel brings live music, carnival games and summer food to the Lake Mendota waterfront. The Mad City Ski Team will put on a show and People Brothers Band — which released its third album, “Love Electric, in January — headlines the event. Find more information about the event here.

BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Convention, Monona Terrace Convention Center

Saturday and Sunday, June 30-July 1, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Young and old LEGO lovers will converge Saturday and Sunday at Monona Terrace the BrickUniverse convention. Spaceships, sprawling castles, entire cities and other massive displays of LEGO construction will be on display. Award-winning members of the Wisconsin LEGO Users Group will be on hand with their creations. The convention will of course have building areas for visitors as well as LEGO pieces, sets and merchandise for purchase. Learn more about the LEGO structures here.

MUSIC

The Mascot Theory, High Noon Saloon

Thursday, June 28, 6-8 p.m.

Madison’s favorite folk-rock band The Mascot Theory play a free Summer Patio Series show Thursday evening at High Noon Saloon. While you’re there — or if you can’t make it — throw a few bucks at the band’s Kickstarter campaign to help pay for the recording of the band’s fifth studio album, “Dawn and What Comes After.” You’ll get a copy of The Mascot Theory’s new batch of songs in the process. For more information on the band, click here.

Red, White & Blues Festival, Knuckle Down Saloon

Sunday, July 1, noon-9 p.m.

The Knuckle Down Saloon offers a day-long buffet of blues music on Sunday at its annual Red, White & Blues Festival. No less than five Wisconsin-based blues bands — Cash Box Kings, The Jimmys, Reverend Raven & the Chain Smokin' Altar Boys and Madtown Blues Collective — will play extended sets. Find more information here.

Joel Patenaude is associate editor of Madison Magazine.