Weekend in the 608: Holiday pop, folk, soul and classical music concerts

Ingrid Michaelson and Jason Mraz are performing this weekend at the Orpheum Theater.

The forecast brings a snow shower of holiday concerts this weekend, and no two are alike. Pick from pop, folk, soul and classical approaches to playing live seasonal music.

There are secular options on stage, too, such as the pop star Jason Mraz and the pop-punk musical “Green Day’s American Idiot.” And that’s not all. Read on for more.

MUSIC

Ingrid Michaelson Trio, Orpheum Theater

Thursday, Dec. 6, 7:30 p.m.

Smooth-voiced indie pop singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson — known for her hits “Be OK” and “The Way I Am” — brings her trio to the Orpheum Theater as part of her "Songs for the Season" tour. She may also play originals from the six albums she’s released over the past 10 years.

“Wintersong,” Barrymore Theatre

Friday, Dec. 7, 8 p.m.

Every holiday season since 2012, local folk musicians have come together to present “Wintersong,” an “indie acoustic holiday harvest” all-ages show to benefit Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin. Singer-songwriter and former Madison resident Anna Vogelzang returns from Los Angeles to host the event. She will be joined by Lost Lakes, Nick Brown, Faux Fawn, Josh Harty, Madison Malone, Love High and others to perform seasonal music numbers.

“Messiah,” Blackhawk Church, Middleton

Friday, Dec. 7

According to the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra website, its Friday performance of Handel’s “Messiah” at Blackhawk Church is sold-out but tickets are still available for the Dec. 13 show at the Westbrook Church in Hartland. For both shows, WCO will be joined by the WCO Chorus and Festival Choir of Madison and soloists Sarah Lawrence, Johanna Bronk, Gene Stenger and Peter Van de Graaff. WCO, with Andrew Sewell conducting, began presenting “Messiah” a decade ago.

Jazz Composers Group, Tandem Press, 1743 Commercial Ave.

Friday, Dec. 7, 5-7 p.m.

The last free Tandem Press Jazz Series concert of the fall semester will feature the Jazz Composers Group in the University of Wisconsin–Madison Mead Witter School of Music Jazz Program with Les Thimming, professor of saxophone, directing.

Baroque Holiday Concert, Madison Bach Musicians, First Congregational Church

Saturday, Dec. 8, 8 p.m.

The eighth annual Baroque Holiday Concert by the Madison Bach Musicians, directed by Trevor Stephenson, will include players of authentic instruments and vocal soloists Hanna de Priest, Margaret Fox, Ryan Townsend Strand and Matthew Chastain. The music will include works by Josquin des Pres, Heinrich Schutz and J.S. Bach.

Jason Mraz and Toca Rivera, Orpheum Theater

Saturday, Dec. 8, 8 p.m.

Pop singer-songwriter Jason Mraz and his longtime percussionist Toca Rivera are sprinkling their current tour with intimate acoustic shows. One of them, at the Orpheum Theater on Dec. 8, is in support of Mraz’s sixth studio album, “Know.” which was released in August. Besides recording and performing his Grammy Award-winning music, Mraz made his Broadway debut in 2017 in the role of Dr. Pomatter in the hit musical “Waitress.”

“A Funky Christmas,” Don’t Mess with Cupid, Majestic Theatre

Saturday, Dec. 8, 7:30 p.m.

Get down at the Majestic with local eight-piece soul band Don’t Mess With Cupid playing “A funky Christmas,” a tribute to James Brown and Otis Redding.

THEATER

“Green Day’s American Idiot,” Bartell Theatre

Thursday-Saturday, Dec. 6-8, 7 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 8, 2 p.m.

This musical, inspired by pop-punk band Green Day’s 2004 album “American Idiot,” follows three young men, two of which flee their suburb for the big city but find happiness to be elusive. Dealing with adult themes, theater group Express Yourself! Madison recommends attendance by those 14 years old and older.

“Old World Christmas in a Victorian Parlor,” Nathanial Dean House, Monona

Thursday-Saturday, Dec. 6-8, 7 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 8, 2 p.m.

At the historic Nathaniel Dean House, Shadow FX Theatre presents "Old World Christmas in a Victorian Parlor" — a Christmas play combining selections from “Wind in the Willows,” “The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe,” “Gift of the Magi” and “A Child’s Christmas in Wales.”

“Souvenir,” The Playhouse, Overture Center for the Arts

Thursday-Saturday, Dec. 6-8, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 9, 2 p.m.; Dec. 13-16

The flamboyant crooning of Florence Foster Jenkins is brought back to life by the Four Seasons Theatre in “Souvenir.” American Players Theater regular and Madison native Sarah Day takes on the role of Lady Florence.

COMEDY

Dana Gould, Comedy on State

Thursday, Dec. 6, 8:30 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 7, 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 8, 10:30 p.m.

After a long comedy career marked by stints on “Seinfeld,” “The Simpsons,” “Family Guy” and numerous other sitcoms and late night shows, Dana Gould is booked for four nights of standup by the Comedy Club on State. The early show on Saturday night was sold-out earlier this week.

Joel Patenaude is associate editor of Madison Magazine.