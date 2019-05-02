Weekend in the 608: Gallery Night, ‘Willy Wonka' and Star Wars Day

Photo by Tom Klingele/MMoCA Madisonians can wander around the city Friday night for a fresh look at area businesses-turned-galleries and work by local artists for Madison Museum of Contemporary Art's 30th Gallery Night.

Gallery Night returns Friday with seemingly all of Madison participating. Folk and indie-rock bands play several venues. And a stage production of “Willy Wonka” and a Star Wars-themed “May the Fourth Be With You” event entertains the kids.

ART

Gallery Night, Various Locations

Friday, May 3, 5-9 p.m.

Madison becomes a citywide art exhibit and performance space on Friday night for Gallery Night, a twice yearly event organized by the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art. Art displays, art-making demonstrations and live music will be found at 72 participating venues — including museums, restaurants and businesses. The Gallery Night website hosts a handy map that locates 19 venues downtown, 20 in the Willy Street/East Washington Avenue area, 16 around Atwood Avenue/Winnebago Street, five on the northside, three on the University of Wisconsin–Madison campus and nine on Monroe and Regent streets. Pick a neighborhood to stroll for an edifying evening.

MUSIC

Strand of Oaks, High Noon Saloon

Thursday, May 2, 8:30 p.m.

The early 2000s proved challenging for Timothy Showalter, a folk-rock songwriter who performs as Strand of Oaks. After infidelity ended his marriage and his house burned down, Showalter found himself homeless and working as a school teacher. He has since channeled his woe into seven albums. Released in March, “Eraserhead” includes collaborates Jason Isbell and members of My Morning Jacket.

LANY, The Sylvee

Friday, May 3, 8 p.m.

The indie-pop three-piece LANY started out anonymously posting singles on SoundCloud in 2014. As the group grew in popularity quickly, the members revealed their identities and started touring relentlessly. Hear the new songs from LANY's newest album, "Malibu Nights" (released last October), at The Sylvee.

“Symphony of a Thousand,” Madison Symphony Orchestra, Overture Hall, Overture Center for the Arts

Friday, May 3, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, May 4, 8 p.m.; Sunday, May 5, 2:30 p.m.

More than 400 musicians will take to the Overture Hall stage — including the entire Madison Symphony Orchestra and three choirs — to perform Gustav Mahler’s “Symphony No. 8” at the season closing concert “Symphony of a Thousand.” MSO Director John DeMain marks the undertaking of the piece in 2005 “as perhaps the most memorable” out of his 25-year career in Madison.

The Tallest Man on Earth, Capitol Theater, Overture Center

Saturday, May 4, 8:30 p.m.

Swedish singer-songwriter Kristian Matsson is reportedly 5-foot 7-inches, so he is no giant. But under the name The Tallest Man on Earth, Matsson writes and performs big heart-felt songs with lyrical heft and has been widely compared to Bob Dylan. “An Evening with The Tallest Man on Earth” will feature music off of Matsson's first album in four years, "I Love You. It's A Fever Dream," in Overture Center's Capitol Theater.

COMEDY

Dane Cook, Orpheum Theater

Friday May 3, 7:30 p.m.

Dane Cook brings his "Tell It Like It Is" tour to the Orpheum Theater, his first major tour in six years. The comic star of stage and screen — starring in “Employee of the Month,” “Mr. Brooks” and “My Best Friend’s Girl” — has been a standup comedian since 1990 and recorded six comedy albums.

THEATER

“Shiny Things,” Evjue Stage, Bartell Theatre

Friday-Saturday, May 3-4, 8 p.m.; Sunday, May 5, 2 p.m.; May 8-12 and 16-18

The play “Shiny Things” follows the life of Eliza, a woman whose attention deficit disorder is presented as a series of vaudeville performances. She is presented with medication to settle her, but it comes at a cost.

FOR FAMILIES

“Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka,” The Playhouse, Overture Center

Saturday, May 4, 2:30 and 7 p.m.; Sunday, May 5, 2:30 p.m.; May 10-12

Enter a world of pure imagination with the Children's Theater of Madison's production of "Roald Dahl's Willy Wanka.” The whole family will be swept off to the land of Oompa Loompas and chocolate rivers when Charlie presents his golden ticket.

“May the Fourth Be With You,” Madison Children’s Museum

Saturday, May 4, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Grab the kids, lightsabers, Darth Vader masks and capes and head to the Madison Children's Museum for “May the Fourth Be With You,” a museum-wide event. Celebrate this Star Wars-themed holiday by meeting R2D2, joining in an Empire versus Rebel Scavenger Hunt and marveling at the Lego Star Wars exhibition by the Wisconsin Lego Users Group.

Joel Patenaude is associate editor of Madison Magazine.