Weekend in the 608: Comedy giants, Jeff Tweedy and Captain Kirk

Courtesy of Flickr user Pete

Comedy fans have a choice tonight (Thursday) between two of the best standup acts now touring — Kathleen Madigan at the Barrymore Theatre and Hannibal Buress at the Orpheum Theater. Seeing one of them, however, would mean missing Jeff Tweedy, frontman for the band Wilco, on the Capitol Theater in the Overture Center for the Arts.

So choose wisely.

Friday night, William “Captain Kirk” Shatner will appear in the flesh to take questions following a screening at the Orpheum of “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Kahn.”

And rounding out the weekend highlights are two jazz performances and the opening of a major bronze sculpture exhibit at the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art.

COMEDY

Kathleen Madigan, Barrymore Theatre

Thursday, Sept. 20, 8 p.m.

Veteran comedian and Midwesterner Kathleen Madigan has appeared multiple times on “The Tonight Show” and “The Late Show with David Letterman” as well as Jerry Seinfeld’s “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.” You can catch her most recent hour-long standup special, “Bothering Jesus” on Netflix or see her live Thursday night at the Barrymore Theatre. Look for tickets here.

Hannibal Buress, Orpheum Theater

Thursday, Sept. 20, 7:30 p.m.

Perhaps best known for his role on Comedy Central’s hit show “Broad City,” Hannibal Buress is a road comic and cohost of the "Handsome Rambler" podcast. He’s a movie star, too, as seen in “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and “TAG.” In 2014, Buress started talking on stage about sexual assault allegations against Bill Cosby and a video of one of these performances went viral. More than 60 women came forward to describe Cosby’s abuse of them following the video. Cosby was found guilty of three counts of aggravated indecent assault last April. Find tickets here.

MUSIC

Jeff Tweedy, Capitol Theater, Overture Center for the Arts

Thursday, Sept. 20

Jeff Tweedy, frontman for the Indie rock band Wilco, plays the Overture Center's Capitol Theater stage solo. Last year, Tweedy put out “Together At Last,” a collection of mostly acoustic versions of Wilco songs he recorded in his studio in Chicago. So go expecting an intimate performance from a multifaceted singer-songwriter and bandleader. Click here for more information.

Rick Flowers, inDIGenous Jazz Series, Wisconsin Union Theater

Friday, Sept. 21, 7:30 p.m.

This fall’s biweekly inDIGenous Jazz Series get underway Friday with local jazz and gospel music drummer Rick Flowers. The series showcases jazz musicians in the Madison area. Learn more about the show here.

The Ari Brown Quartet, Café CODA

Saturday, Sept. 22, 7:30 p.m.

Saxophone player Ari Brown, who started performing in Chicago in the 1960s, will play Saturday night at the newly reopened Café CODA. The performance will be a tribute to John Coltrane, arguably the most influential saxophone player in American music. For more information, click here.

MOVIE

“Star Trek II: The Wrath of Kahn” with appearance by William Shatner, Orpheum Theater

Friday, Sept. 21, 7:30 p.m.

After a Friday night screening at the Orpheum Theater of the 1982 film “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Kahn,” actor William Shatner, aka Captain James T. Kirk, will appear live on stage for an interview and reflection of his time portraying the iconic sci-fi character. He will presumably hit other highlights of his 50-some-year career — such as his roles in “T.J. Hooker,” “Boston Legal” and work as an author, director and musician. If you don’t catch Shatner at this event, he’s scheduled to return to Madison for Wizard World at the Alliant Energy Center, set for Nov. 30 and Dec. 1-2. Find more information here.

ART EXHIBIT

“The Bronzes,” Madison Museum of Contemporary Art

Exhibit opening Saturday, Sept. 22, 6-9 p.m.

Internationally renown sculptor Joel Shapiro will attend the Saturday evening opening of the exhibit “Joel Shapiro: The Bronzes” at the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art. Shapiro will talk with MMoCA director Stephen Fleischman for an hour starting at 6:30 p.m. The exhibit, which will occupy much of the museum’s main galleries through mid January 2019, features 15 works of Shapiro’s gravity-defying, geometric structures. Click here for more information.

Joel Patenaude is associate editor of Madison Magazine.