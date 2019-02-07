Weekend in the 608: Bob Marley's Birthday, Trevor Noah, ‘Devil's Night' and an all-ages circus

FPC Live

I feel like a broken record when I again say a diverse lineup of music, dance, comedy and literary events will take place in the Madison area this weekend. But it’s true. There are venues putting on nights for reggae, jazz and bluegrass, performances by past and current “Daily Show” comedians and a homegrown circus extravaganza.

And much, much more.

MUSIC

The Cactus Blossoms, Stoughton Opera House

Friday, Feb. 8, 7:30 p.m.

From Minneapolis, The Cactus Blossoms bring modern twang and gospel harmonies to vintage country music. Brothers Jack Torrey and Page Burkum front the band. Opening the show, the duo Native Harrow plays an array of instruments in genres that include folk, psychedelic and art rock.

Bob Marley Birthday Bash, High Noon Saloon

Saturday, Feb. 9, 8 p.m.

Three days after the legendary reggae singer would have turned 74 years old, the High Noon Saloon is throwing its Bob Marley Birthday Bash. Such a party wouldn’t be complete locally without Natty Nation — which is celebrating its 25th anniversary as a band — and the DJs behind the weekly WORT-FM show “Tropical Riddim Sound System.” Also in the house, Chicago roots-reggae band Akasha.

Joe Policastro Trio, Café CODA

Saturday, Feb. 9, 8 p.m.

The Policastro Trio, a Chicago alternative jazz group named after its bassist and lead arranger, makes another visit to Café CODA on Williamson Street. Aside from original work, the group — which has performed for audiences that included Barack Obama — plays innovative arrangements of songs by Talking Heads and Bruce Springsteen.

United Way Bluegrass Benefit, Barrymore Theatre

Sunday, Feb. 10, 1-5 p.m.

The 18th annual United Way Bluegrass Festival brings five acts — Old Tin Can String Band, Sortin’ the Mail, Dave Landau, Madfiddle & Highway 151 and Squirrel Gravy — to the Barrymore Theatre. All proceeds go to United Way of Dane County.

COMEDY

Demetri Martin, Barrymore Theatre

Thursday, Feb. 7, 8 p.m.

Comedian and author Demetri Martin, who came to fame with his appearances on "The Daily Show with Jon Stewart," shares his quirky, often dead-pan humor Thursday night at the Barrymore in Madison as a part of his “Wandering Mind Tour.”

Trevor Noah, Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Friday, Feb. 8, 8 p.m.

Host of “The Daily Show” on Comedy Central since 2015, comedian Trevor Noah makes a Loud and Clear Tour stop Friday night in Madison. His best-selling book “Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood,” covers his path to becoming an internationally popular political comedian.

“Devil’s Night,” Kanopy Dance Co., Promenade Hall, Overture Center for the Arts

Friday, Feb. 8, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 9, 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.; Sunday, Feb. 10, 2:30 p.m.; Feb. 15-17

Kanopy Dance Co. puts “Devil’s Night,” a dark horror show set to the Finnish metal cello music of Apocalytica. Catch the spectacle at the Overture Center for the Arts.

Norse Afternoon of Fun, Stoughton High School

Sunday, Feb. 10, 1:30 p.m.

Audience participation is encouraged at the Norse Afternoon of Fun Saturday afternoon in the Stoughton High School gymnasium. The Stoughton Norwegian Dancers, a prolific performance group in traditional dress, puts on this energetic annual show for a hometown audience. Children under 10 wearing traditional Norwegian costume to the event get in free.

FOR KIDS AND FAMILIES

The Wild Rumpus Winter Circus, Goodman Community Center

Saturday, Feb. 9, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Sunday Feb. 10, 2 p.m.

An all-ages cast of aerial acrobats, trapezists, stilt walkers, unicycle riders, jugglers, magicians and clowns will entertain audiences for The Wild Rumpus Winter Circus this weekend. The Goodman Community Center will be transformed into a big top for the three family-friendly shows.

Magic Morgan and Lilana, Rotunda Stage, Overture Center

Saturday, Feb. 9, 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Husband-and-wife act and two-time winners of the World Deaf Magician Award Magic Morgan and Liliana returning to Overture Center for February’s Kids in the Rotunda program. Their act features magic, mime and comedy. The performances are free, and the 1 p.m. show is American Sign Language interpreted.

READING

Muriel Simms, Central Library

Saturday, Feb. 9, 3 p.m.

Lifelong Madison resident and educator reads from and discusses her 2018 book “Settlin’: Srories of Madison Early African-American Families” on Saturday afternoon at the Central Library. The book published by the Wisconsin Historical Society Press includes more than two dozen oral histories that help trace lack settlement in Madison since the 1840s.

Joel Patenaude is associate editor of Madison Magazine.