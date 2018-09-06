Weekend in the 608: A big weekend for jazz, Ironman and more

Photo courtesy of Café CODA Hanah Jon Taylor is opening Café CODA at 1224 Williamson St. on Sept. 8.

Photo courtesy of Café CODA Hanah Jon Taylor is opening Café CODA at 1224 Williamson St. on Sept. 8.

Anticipation is high for Saturday’s reopening of jazz club Café CODA at its new location at 1224 Williamson St. But that’s not the only site jazz offering this weekend. There’s even more music, theater, comedy and a photography exhibit worth checking out this weekend. And then Ironman Wisconsin is on Sunday. Be aware of road closings for the event and from recent flooding. Cheer them on as they head toward the distant finish line.

JAZZ

Strollin' Middleton Jazz Festival, Downtown Middleton

Friday, Sept. 7, 5-11 p.m.

Eight venues in Middleton’s walkable downtown will host 14 jazz ensembles Friday night for the fourth annual Strollin’ Middleton Jazz Festival. Organized by the Greater Madison Jazz Consortium, the fest includes Johnny Chimes at 6:30 p.m. at Louisianne’s Etc.; the Jim Erickson Septet, 7 p.m. at the Middleton Public Library; and the Gerri DiMaggio and the World Jazz Unit, 9 p.m. at the Middleton Plaza, among others. In conjunction with the jazz fest is a pop-up art walk, including five artists in as many downtown locations. For a full lineup, click here.

Café CODA Grand Opening, 1224 Williamson St.

Saturday, Aug. 8

Local jazz musician Hanah Jon Taylor’s vision of a jazz club in Madison becomes a reality when Café CODA opens Saturday on Willy Street. After a short-lived stint downtown and Taylor’s consideration of other locations for the club, he arrived at 1224 Williamson as Café CODA’s new home. The club opens at noon Saturday with a community drum circle and an open house. That night, performing at 7:30 and 9:30, is Chicago/Detroit jazz pianist and bandleader Alexis Mobre (pronounced “Mom-bray”). The club, open Wednesdays through Saturdays, will feature improvisation on Wednesday nights (co-hosted by Taylor on saxophone and flute, and John Christianson on bass), world dance music on Thursday nights and regional jazz ensembles on Friday nights. Every Saturday, young Madison-area jazz musicians will be featured as well as world-renowned professional players. On Sunday afternoons, patrons of the club will be invited to bring their favorite jazz recordings. Poetry and art events will take place then, too. Visit its Facebook page for more information.

Rueben Ristrom Quintet, Wyndham Garden, Fitchburg

Sunday, Sept. 9, 1-4 p.m.

Local guitarist Reuben Ristrom celebrates 40 years as a jazz musician Sunday afternoon at Wyndham Garden in Fitchburg by playing with his vocalist son, Dan, and drummer son, Trevor. Expect jazz standards, swing, some Latin influences and even vintage rock and roll. Find out more about the event here.

OTHER MUSIC

Dave Alvin & Jimmie Dale Gilmore, Stoughton Opera House

Friday, Sept. 7, 7:30 p.m.

Finding common influences in old blues and folk music, guitarist Dave Alvin and singer Jimmie Dale Gilmore have finally hitched their individually celebrated musicianship. The long-time friends recorded “Downey to Lubbock” and are now touring, stopping Friday night at the Stoughton Opera House. Opening the show is Jon Langford, a co-founder of the punk band The Mekons and the alt-country bands The Waco Brothers and Pine Valley Cosmonauts. Click here to find tickets.

SPECIAL EVENT

Ironman Wisconsin, Madison/Dane County

Sunday, Sept. 9

While nearly 2,900 people compete in the Ironman Wisconsin triathlon every year, an estimated 30,000 spectators line the course to cheer them on. That’s the main reason Madison won “best host city” honors from participants last year. But those wishing to watch the race should keep in mind that recent flooding downtown has left some roads closed, so access to some points on the course could be tricky. The flooding of trails on the course has required rerouting of the first three miles and last three miles of the 112-mile bike portion of the race. The swim course on Lake Mendota remains unchanged, but water quality and debris removal is said to be a top priority. The forecast Sunday says it should be sunny and in the 70s, albeit with nearly 70 percent humidity. At least the chance for rain is minimal, finally. For more information, click here.

THEATER

“Skeleton Crew,” The Playhouse, Overture Center for the Arts

Thursday-Saturday, Sept. 6-8, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Sept. 9, 2 p.m.; Sept. 12-16, 19, 20-23

Three female workers and their foreman at an automobile parts plant grapple with the likelihood their employer is about to go belly up. After all, it’s 2008, the Great Recession is at its height and the plant is in Detroit. That’s the setting for “Skeleton Crew,” the play by Dominique Morisseau opening Forward Theatre’s 10th season at the Overture Center’s Playhouse starting Thursday. Find tickets here.

EXHIBIT

“New Midwest Photography,” James Watrous Gallery, Overture Center

Friday, Sept. 7, opening reception, 5-7 p.m.; exhibit remains open until Oct. 28

Ten photographers display depictions of their life and the landscape of our region in “New Midwest Photography” in the Overture Center’s James Watrous Gallery. Several of the artists from Milwaukee, Chicago, St. Louis, Dayton and Iowa City will attend the opening reception. At the Madison Central Library afterwards, Barry Phipps will discuss his new book, “Between Gravity and What Cheer: Iowa Photographs.” Click here for more on the exhibit.

COMEDY

Hal Sparks, Comedy Club on State

Sunday, Sept. 9, 6 p.m.

Hal Sparks, an actor and comedian, was once a member of Chicago's Second City, an actor on Showtime's "Queer as Folk" and a former host of “Talk Soup.” Sparks is also no stranger to stand-up, having an hour-long comedy special air on Showtime in 2009. Seeing as he mixes humor and political activism on his podcast “Superior,” expect some topical material as he takes the mic for one appearance only Sunday evening at the Comedy Club on State. Learn more about the show here.

Joel Patenaude is associate editor of Madison Magazine.