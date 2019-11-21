Weekend 608: Cirque du Sylvee, Elvis Costello, Hari Kondabolu and more perform in Madison

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Hari Kondabolu

A touring production of "Hamilton," the Broadway show of shows, arrived earlier this week at Overture Center for the Arts. If you haven't already secured tickets, it may still be possible find seats.

Shows with far fewer than two dozen performances include Cirque du Sylvee at The Sylvee on Saturday night (two shows), Elvis Costello at the Orpheum on Sunday and comedian Hari Kondabolu at Comedy on State (five shows, Thursday through Saturday).

THEATER

"Hamilton," Overture Hall, Overture Center for the Arts

Thursday, Nov. 21, 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 22, 8 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 23, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 24, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Nov. 26-27, 29-30, Dec. 1, 3-8 p.m.

On Tuesday night, the long-awaited touring production of "Hamilton" began its three-week, 24-performance run at the Overture Center. For the few who don't know by now, the extraordinarily popular Broadway show tells the story of founding father Alexander Hamilton with a score that includes hip-hop, jazz and blues. Overture's website says tickets can be found, especially for the shows between Oct. 26 and Dec. 8. Tickets aren't cheap, unless you can snag one of the 40 tickets per performance being sold for $10 each through a digital lottery. For more information on the lottery, go to hamiltonmusical.com/lottery or download the app.

Cirque du Sylvee: A Vaudeville Circus Spectacular, The Sylvee

Saturday, Nov. 23, 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Madison's active circus arts community, centered around the new Madison Circus Space on Winnebago Street, will put on two shows on Saturday at The Sylvee. The first Cirque du Sylvee show, the Mad Circus Gala at 6 p.m., will be an all-ages event featuring German wheel, juggling, unicycling, aerial arts and live music. Then the 10 p.m. adults-only show includes acts involving fire, sword swallowing and burlesque performers. Both shows local and national acts will wow audiences.

MUSIC

Alicia Olatuja, Play Circle, Wisconsin Union Theater

Thursday, Nov. 21, 8 p.m.

Alicia Olatuja first rose to fame when she performed at former President Barack Obama's second inauguration. Since 2013, she has fronted a jazz quintet lauded by the New York Times. See Olatuja tonight in the Play Circle of the Wisconsin Union Theater.

Bill Miller, Threshold, 2717 Atwood Ave.

Friday, Nov. 22, 7:30 p.m.

Mohican Indian folk singer-songwriter and flute player Bill Miller has toured with everyone from Tori Amos and Eddie Vedder to Arlo Guthrie and it's his flute you hear on theme song to Disney's "Pocahontas," which won a Grammy Award. Miller performs Friday night as part of Threshold's "Autumn Sessions: American Folk Traditions" series.

Elvis Costello and The Imposters, Orpheum Theater

Sunday, Nov. 24, 8 p.m.

Elvis Costello requires no introduction, nor does his long-standing backing band The Imposters. The pop-rock singer-songwriter asks attendees at his Sunday concert at the Orpheum to "Just Trust" — the name of his current tour — that they will hear "Watching the Detectives" and his other hits.

COMEDY

Hari Kondabolu, Comedy on State

Thursday, Nov. 21, 8 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 22, 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 23, 8 p.n. and 10:30 p.m.

Comedian Hari Kondabolu is a regular panelist on "Wait, Wait Don't Tell Me," the NPR quiz show, and the creator of the critically acclaimed documentary "The Problem with Apu" which took aim at the racial stereotypes perpetuated by Apu, the Indian storekeeper on "The Simpsons." Kondabolu has released two comedy albums and appeared on many late-night talk shows and podcasts. See his stand-up act in flesh this weekend at Comedy on State.

Cristela Alonzo, Barrymore Theatre

Sunday, Nov. 24, 7:30 p.m.

Cristela Alonzo was the first Latina to star in her own network sitcom, "Cristela," which aired on ABC in 2014 and 2015. Earlier this year, Alonzo published her memoir, "Music to My Years: A Mixtape-Memoir of Growing Up and Standing Up." She makes a stop Sunday night at the Barrymore on her "My Affordable Care Act" tour.

Joel Patenaude is associate editor of Madison Magazine.