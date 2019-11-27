Two Thanksgiving Day morning runs, a Tom Petty tribute and ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas'

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. The Berbee Derby is a Madison-area tradition on Thanksgiving Day morning.

There’s more to do than gorge on leftover Thanksgiving turkey this weekend. Work off those pecan pie calories by running the Berbee Derby or Madison Turkey Trot, celebrate the Hmong New Year with dancing and singing or honor the legacy of Tom Petty at the Majestic Theatre.

You can also take the family to the Henry Vilas Zoo to see the lights or to “A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live on Stage” at the Orpheum Theater.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Berbee Derby, Fitchburg Business Park

Thursday, Nov. 28, 8 a.m.

Start Thanksgiving Day right by running or walking the Berbee Derby, a Madison-area tradition. The 10K run starts at 8:30 a.m., the 5K run at 8:50 a.m. and the 5K walk at 9 a.m. But show up even earlier to limber up. The Orange Shoe Gym Warm-Up gets underway at 8 a.m. As usual, 100% of proceeds from the Berbee Derby goes to Madison-area organizations providing residents access to technology in the form of grants.

Madison Turkey Trot, Alliant Energy Center

Thursday, Nov. 28, 8:15 a.m.

Another organized Thanksgiving Day run is Madison Turkey Trot. The kids’ run starts at 8:15 a.m. and the gun goes off for the 5K at 8:30 a.m. This year every runner gets a medal and a Green Bush Bakery doughnut at the finish line. The event is partnering up with United Cerebral Palsy of Greater Dane County this year so each $25 donation buys a single working parent a session with a caregiver for their child and a $100 buys three physical therapy sessions for a toddler with disabilities.

Madison Hmong New Year, Exhibition Hall, Alliant Energy Center

Friday-Saturday, Nov. 29-20

The Hmong New Year is upon us and this year the Southern Wisconsin Hmong Association and Hmong Madison Community will be hosting a New Year celebration at Alliant Energy Center to help us ring in the new year. The event will include a flea market, traditional food, dancing and games as well as the Madison Miss Hmong Pageant.

Zoo Lights, Henry Vilas Zoo

Thursday-Sunday, Nov. 29 -Dec. 29, 5: 30 – 9 p.m.

Your neighbor’s house might be brightly lit this time of year, but it’s unlikely they’ve hung 800,000 lights like the Henry Vilas Zoo has. For the most elaborate light show in the city, you’ve got to check out the Zoo Lights. The event is open all month long, so grab a mug of eggnog and take a stroll through the glowing animal sanctuary.

THEATER

“A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live on Stage,” Orpheum Theater

Saturday, Nov. 30, 5 p.m.

If the mere mention of Charlie Brown conjures Christmas nostalgia, this is a show for you. Watch Charlie, Linus, Snoopy and the rest of The Peanuts gang put on their Christmas play to the classic Vince Guaraldi score. This adaptation of the Charles Schulz classic story is appropriate for all ages. This heartwarming performance will be one night only at Orpheum Theater.

MUSIC

Celebration of Tom Petty, Majestic Theatre

Friday, Nov. 29, 8 p.m.

Taking turns to honor the late singer-songwriter Tom Petty on Friday night will be Madison bands Driveway Thriftdwellers, WheelHouse, Civil Engineers and Dan Tedesco. Hear all your favorite Petty hits and, at the same time, support the Madison Area Music Association, an organization that funds youth music programs.

Reina del Cid, High Noon Saloon

Sunday, Dec. 1, 8 p.m.

Ever since launching her YouTube series “Sunday Mornings with Reina del Cid,” del Cid has steadily risen to fame. Her channel, which has received a mind-blowing 34 million views, features a new song every week. This prolific artist will be bringing her singing and songwriting talent comes to the High Noon Saloon in support of the album “Morse Code,” which she released Oct. 4. Be among the first to hear her new music played live.

Cash Box Kings, Kids in the Rotunda, Rotunda Stage, Overture Center for the Arts

Friday, Nov. 29, 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Chicago Blues group Cash Box Kings will spend the day on the Rotunda stage at the Overture Center for the Arts. Led by Chicago blues singer-songwriter Oscar Wilson and Madison native harmonica player Joe Nosek, Cash Box Kings will play three free kid-friendly shows. An American Sign Language interpreter will also be on hand.

COMEDY

Found Footage Festival, Barrymore Theatre

Friday, Nov. 29, 8 p.m.

Madison natives Joe Pickett of The Onion and Nick Prueher of The Colbert Report take audiences down memory lane via their collection of unintentionally wacky VHS tapes from the 1980s onward.

Dana Munro is an editorial intern at Madison Magazine.