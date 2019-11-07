This Weekend in Madison: The Chainsmokers, Goo Goo Dolls, Flannel Fest

Courtesy of Chainsmokers The Chainsmokers

Courtesy of Chainsmokers The Chainsmokers

This is the weekend to see bands heard on mainstream radio (The Chainsmokers, Goo Goo Dolls) and local favorites (WheelHouse and every act at Flannel Fest). We also call out the Winter Art Fair Off the Square, a stage play and a couple comedians.

MUSIC

Joe Bonamassa, The Orpheum Theater

Thursday, Nov. 7, 8 p.m.

Guitar slinger Joe Bonamassa, who has traded licks on stage with B.B. King and Eric Clapton, can legitimately claim to have redefined blues-rock with 21 of his albums, released since 2000, hitting No. 1 on the Billboard blues chart. His show at the Orpheum will likely live up to its billing as "the guitar event of the year."

Flannel Fest South, High Noon Saloon

Friday, Nov. 8, 6 p.m.

Flannel Fest, now in its sixth year, brings together five American bands born-and-bred in Wisconsin. Milwaukee's Trapper Schoepp and The Listening Party and Madison's The Mascot Theory, Beth Kille Band and The North Code will all play at this benefit for the Keep Wisconsin Warm/Cool Fund, which helps keep the power on for people in financial need. The show is Friday, then it moves Saturday night to the Gibson Music Hall in Appleton.

WheelHouse, The Winnebago

Friday, Nov. 8, 9 p.m.

If you would prefer your roots rock played in the country-bluegrass vein, WheelHouse is playing two shows Friday night at The Winnebago. The first new album release show of the night is sold out, but earlier this week tickets were still available for the 9 p.m. show.

My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult, Crucible

Friday, Nov. 8, 7:30 p.m.

My Life with the Thrill Kill Cult has been making electronic-industrial-rock dance music for more than 30 years. Groovie Mann and Buzz McCoy founded the band in Chicago and became the target of censorship campaigns for their making satirical references to Satan in their lyrics and stage shows. Also on the bill of the Friday night show at Crucible is CONFORMCO, BIOCARBON13, daddybear and DJ Ecto.

Twin Composers Melharmony Festival

Friday-Saturday, Nov. 9-10,

Western and Indian music traditions will converge this weekend for the Twin Composers Melharmony Festival in Madison. Friday will include a concert at Madison Memorial High School with accomplished Indian singers, flute and guitar players joined by young people from all over the U.S. The highlight of the two-day event is Sunday night at the Middleton Performing Arts Center. That's when L Shankar, on 10-string double violin, and Chitravina N Ravikiran, on a 20-string slide, will be joined by Wisconsin Melharmonic Orchestra in playing "Lakshya — String Vision 2030."

The Chainsmokers, Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Saturday, Nov. 9, 7 p.m.

The Chainsmokers, a DJ duo, started out remixing songs by indie artists. They've gone on to score huge hits, such as "Roses," "Don't Let Me Down" and "Something Just Like This." A younger crowd will likely be on hand to hear them at the Coliseum.

Goo Goo Dolls, Orpheum Theater

Sunday, Nov. 10, 8 p.m.

Then Sunday night at the Orpheum Theater come '90s-era Goo Goo Dolls — known for their enduring radio hits "Iris," "Slide" and "Sympathy." The 30-plus-year-old rock band is touring in support of its 12th album, "Miracle Pill," released in June.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Stephanie Beatriz, Shannon Hall, Wisconsin Union Theater

Thursday, Nov. 7, 8 p.m.

Actress Stephanie Beatrice, who plays Detective Rosa Diaz on NBC's "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," will sit down Thursday night for a Q&A. Beatriz is an activist for LGBTQ causes, including better roles and portrayals of LGBTQ characters on television.

Winter Art Fair Off the Square, Monona Terrace Convention and Community Center

Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 9-10

The Winter Art Fair Off the Square Monona Terrace will feature 135 Wisconsin ceramicists, painters, sculptors, photographers and more. Also included, a Young Collectors' Corner, where kids under 12 years old can purchase art.

THEATER

"For Peter Pan on Her 70th Birthday," The Playhouse, Overture Center for the Arts

Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 7-9, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 10, 2 p.m.; Nov. 13-17 and 20-24

Madison's Forward Theater Co. presents a play about a play with "For Peter Pan on her 70th Birthday," opening tonight and playing for three weekends in The Playhouse at the Overture Center. The show centers on a gathering of five middle-aged siblings in their childhood home. One of them is Ann, who reminisces about playing Peter Pan in a community theater production in her youth — conjuring the magic of Neverland and youthful imagination that that story was all about.

COMEDY

Chris Redd, Comedy on State

Thursday, Nov. 7, 8 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, Nov. 8-9, 10:30 p.m.; (Earlier Friday and Saturday shows are sold out)

You may know Chris Redd for his impersonations of Kanye West, Cory Booker and Jordan Peele on "Saturday Night Live" or from his Netflix show "Disjointed." Get to know his standup comedy at one of his shows this weekend at Comedy on State.

Jena Friedman, Stoughton Opera House

Friday, Nov. 8, 7:30 p.m.

Jenna Friedman is a stand-up comedian and former writer for "The Daily Show with Jon Stewart" and "Late Night with David Letterman." With any luck, she'll reference her 2007 "The Refugee Girls Revue," her satire of American Girl dolls, a company based in Middleton.

Joel Patenaude is associate editor of Madison Magazine.