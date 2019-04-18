These three fluorescent festivals give Madison color

PHOTOS: Holi celebration in Fitchburg on March 23, 2019 Photo by Amandalynn Jones People were speckled in color at the Holi celebration at the Hindu Temple & Cultural Center of Wisconsin in Fitchburg on March 23. Read more about Holi and two other festivals in the May 2019 cover story, "50 Things That Give Madison Color." [ + - ] Photo by Amandalynn Jones People were speckled in color at the Holi celebration at the Hindu Temple & Cultural Center of Wisconsin in Fitchburg on March 23. Read more about Holi and two other festivals in the May 2019 cover story, "50 Things That Give Madison Color." [ + - ] Photo by Amandalynn Jones People were speckled in color at the Holi celebration at the Hindu Temple & Cultural Center of Wisconsin in Fitchburg on March 23. Read more about Holi and two other festivals in the May 2019 cover story, "50 Things That Give Madison Color." The Hindu Festival of Color, otherwise known as Holi, is one of the loudest, brightest and happiest days of the year in Indian culture. It marks the arrival of springtime and celebrates love, triumph over evil and color itself. In Hindu mythology, the use of color in Holi symbolizes when the god Krishna fell in love with Radha, but was concerned about the difference in their skin color. So they painted their faces with bright colors so they would appear the same.

Loved ones often do the same today when celebrating Holi. The tradition of coloring one’s skin using colored powders for the celebration cuts across class, caste and religious barriers, bringing people together to celebrate the arrival of spring. Madison, a melting pot of cultures, races, ethnicities, nationalities and religions, is one place where the annual holiday is honored. Every spring, there are celebrations at many local temples, including the March 23 Holi celebration at the Hindu Temple & Cultural Center of Wisconsin in Fitchburg (pictured in above photo gallery).

The colors of Holi have specific meanings. Red symbolizes marriage, love and beauty. This is also why most Hindu brides dress in red on their wedding day and wear red powder on their foreheads — it represents blissful matrimony. Yellow relates to turmeric, which is an important ingredient in a majority of Hindu rituals and is revered for its medicinal properties. Green symbolizes new beginnings and happiness. Blue is connected to the blue-toned deity Krishna; he represents riches and virtue. White signifies mourning, because the color repels light and color. Black is said to ward against evil and mal-intent.

Color is also used in the Navratri festival, where — over a nine-day period at the end of September and beginning of October — people wear bright colors in celebration. Each day is dedicated to a single color that signifies a specific deity. Every year, temples and religious institutions in Madison celebrate with kite festivals.

Another celebration is Diwali, which takes place at the end of October. It is a time for togetherness, family and celebration. The bright holiday highlights new beginnings and good fortune. It originated as a festival that marked the last harvest of the year before winter, but it has become a festival for welcoming the gods into homes. People light lanterns and lamps, decorate with string lights and open their doors to guide the deities back home. Different regions interpret the story in different ways and depict different gods, but the underlying meaning is the same — a warm welcome to higher powers and a guiding light in the darkness.

This article is a part of the May 2019 cover story, "50 Things That Give Madison Color." Click here for the cover story.

About the Author

Photo by The Right Click Moyraa Ali

Photo by The Right Click Moyraa Ali

Moyraa Ali is a Madison resident who celebrates Holi, Navratri and Diwali. Ali, a junior at Middleton High School, wrote about those three Indian festivals for the May 2019 cover story, "50 Things That Give Madison Color." A native of Hyderabad, India, Ali now lives with her family in Middleton. In school, Ali is on the leadership committee of the science Olympiad team, she’s a member of the mock trial team and she’s an athlete. She’s also part of a competitive robotics team and volunteers at the UW Health Urgent Care Clinic.