The Book Deal aims to increase literacy by making books affordable

For nearly a year and a half, the owners of The Book Deal — brothers Rick and Jimbo Jacobs and their friend Josh Derr — have purposely given away as many books as they've sold.

A priority of The Book Deal is to increase literacy, and to that end the trio has given scores of used books to teachers at six local elementary and middle schools.

"We're currently in the process of setting up additional partnerships with local schools and nonprofits and are always looking for more ways to give," Rick Jacobs says. "Our business model of free and affordable access to books is pretty unique, and we're looking into becoming a Certified B Corporation given our strong commitment to balancing purpose and profit."

Stewards of Little Free Libraries can also get free books every month to keep their free-standing neighborhood book boxes full.

The Book Deal also goes out of its way to make its used books affordable. The majority of its stock of 20,000 books is priced at $4 or less. And everyone gets a free book upon signing up for the in-store rewards program.

To get to The Book Deal, take the Rimrock Road exit off the Beltline, head south and take the first right on East Badger Road. Drive a half-mile past the pedestrian bridge and next to a pawnshop you'll see The Book Deal building. Signs direct visitors down a series of hallways to several rooms packed with books on every subject. The bookstore is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and noon-4 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, go to thebookdeal.com.