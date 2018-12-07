Sun Prairie High School teacher doubles as author of adult comic books

Most of the students at Sun Prairie High School probably don’t know that their mild-mannered English teacher, Mr. Stensrud, has an alter ego. He’s no superhero, like those in the comic books he has loved since he was preteen, but Chris Stensrud, aka CJ Standal, is the author of his own gritty, adult crime comic book series.

Stensrud teaches a course on graphic novels — focused on reading and writing them. Yet he says, “I never tell my students my pseudonym or what specifically I write, so it’s not like I’m forcing any student to read it.”

He’s kept them in the dark about his pen name and the title of his comic book, “Rebirth of the Gangster” — created with Argentina-based artist Juan Romera — in part because of some profanity and depictions of violence.

Dysfunctional family dynamics drive the intricately told story, which features a diverse cast of characters — including an African-American lawyer, his Hmong mother and a Latina lesbian cop. Stensrud says his influences include the “Godfather” films, “The Wire” and even Shakespeare’s “Othello.”

Now three years into both teaching the class and writing “Rebirth,” Stensrud is going public with his passion project. To date, he’s self-published 11 standard 22-page issues on his website, cjstandalproductions.com, and put out a trade paperback, which includes the first six black-and-white issues. (A second print edition collecting issues 7 to 12 will be available soon.) He says the story will unfold over 24 issues based on a detailed outline he spent a year plotting.

Stensrud admits he was paranoid early on about the school district or some parents possibly objecting to his extracurricular project. “But now that the [comic book] is clearly going strong and there’s no indication it’s going to be ending before the ending I have planned for it, I’m starting to loosen up and be more willing to get my name out there,” Stensrud says.

When asked via email about his thoughts on Stensrud’s comic book, SPHS Principal Keith Nerby replied, “I am proud to have on staff a variety of authors, poets, artists and more serving as teachers at the high school.”

Stensrud, 33, has taught English and advanced placement classes at SPHS since he graduated in 2009 from the University of Wisconsin–Madison with degrees in education and history.

In recent years, teachers across the country have used graphic novels to “transform reluctant readers into obsessive readers,” according to Jennifer Gonzalez a former teacher and current editor-in-chief of cultofpedagogy.com. A 2013 study published in Boston University’s Journal of Education found that only 25 percent of K-12 teachers surveyed said they’d introduced graphic novels in their classrooms (primarily to struggling students and learners of English as a second language). But more than 75 percent of those teachers said the illustrated books served as valuable reading-enrichment tools.

Stensrud says it’s rewarding to have “found a way to open the door to a new generation of comics readers.”

