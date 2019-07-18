Stay cool this weekend with 9 Madison events

Courtesy of Madison Opera Catch free opera this weekend.

Opera singers. Romeo and Juliet. A 40th anniversary party for the area's most venerated theater company. All of this can be found in the great outdoors in and around Madison this weekend.

And that's not all, folks.

MUSIC

Live on King Street

Friday, July 19, 7 p.m.

A member of the funk band Here Come The Mummies, which was scheduled to headline Live on King Street on Friday night, was injured in an accident and is unable to play, the band announced Thursday morning. So their free outdoor show has been postponed to Friday, Aug. 23. However, the opening act, Madison's Peoples Brothers Band, will still play a free show tomorrow night — but inside the air-conditioned Majestic Theatre. So go there to beat the heat and dance more comfortably. And return to King Street on Aug. 23 to see the Mummies. Though they claim to be 5,000 years old, other sources say their origins in Nashville are more recent.

Madison's Mid-Summer Mini Fest, BarleyPop Live, 121 W. Main St.

Saturday, July 20, 8:30 p.m.

BarleyPop Live opened in April in the former home of The Frequency. The Frequency's dark and dank interior is gone and a modern and bright live music venue has taken its place. The back room, while cleaned up and brighter, remains the 125-person-capacity place it was to see live music up close and personal. It looks like loud, raucous music is still in vogue there, too, if the lineup for Madison's Mid-Summer Mini Fest on Saturday Night is any indication. Several punk rock bands are set to play, including 0400 Hours, The Brash Menagerie and Government Zero from Madison, Bad Year from Milwaukee and "Beloit's dad rock" band Middle Aged Overdose.

Orquesta Salsoul Del Mad, High Noon Saloon

Saturday, July 20, 10:30 p.m.

Madison's 15-piece Latin rhythm-and-soul band Orquesta Salsoul Del Mad will more than fill the High Noon Saloon stage for a late show on Saturday night. There will be more room for anyone and everyone wanting to dance. And the band promises it will "have young and old dancing in the aisle and on the ceiling."

Opera in the Park, Madison Opera, Garner Park

Saturday, July 20, 8 p.m.

Stake out a spot at Garner Park early Saturday with a blanket then return that night with a picnic basket for the 18th annual Opera in the Park concert. Madison Opera will perform everything from "La Traviata" and "La Wally" to "The Elixir of Love" and "Funny Girl."

THEATER

"Romeo and Juliet," Lake Kegonsa State Park, Stoughton

Saturday, July 20, 5:30 p.m

A unique production of William Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet" will be staged Saturday evening at Lake Kegonsa State Park near Stoughton. Summit Players Theater is in its fifth year performing Shakespeare in Wisconsin State Parks for audiences of all ages. Six actors from the troupe will perform a free 75-minute version of "Romeo and Juliet." But before that starts, they will give a 45-minute educational workshop about the many ways Shakespeare wrote about the natural world and how it is best to see his plays performed outdoors.

"Hedwig and the Angry Inch," The Crucible

Friday-Saturday, July 19-20, 7 p.m.

The Broadway rock musical "Hedwig and the Angry Inch" tell the fictional story of a transgender singer of an East German rock band and son of a U.S. Army general. The 1970s-era soundtrack brings to mind David Bowie and Lou Reed. The title role of Hedwig demands a big performance from the actor who plays him, and Madison theater veteran Sean Langenecker is an inspired casting choice.

COMEDY

Daniel Sloss, the Barrymore Theatre

Friday, July 19, 7:30 p.m.

Scottish stand-up comic Danial Sloss burst onto the UK comedy scene in 2007 when he was still a teenager. He has since built a dedicated fan base on both sides of the pond by taking on emotional and controversial topics, including sex and religion

SPECIAL EVENTS

American Players Theatre 40th Anniversary Party, American Players Theatre, Spring Green

Sunday, July 21, 1-4 p.m.

Started on a bucolic family farm just outside Spring Green in 1979, American Players Theatre is now home to indoor and outdoor stages for national-caliber productions attended by more than 100,000 people and generating $6 million in revenue annually. But that's just a surface summary that only hints at the depth of talent, creativity and wonder APT has produced over the past four decades. To celebrate that milestone, APT is hosting its own birthday party on the grounds this Sunday. The event will feature live music by company actors and guest, a silent auction of APT artifacts and artwork, "Art in the Woods" installations and "Speak the Speech" — 40 years worth of favorite scenes and monologues read by members of the APT Core Company. Audience members are encouraged to participate in the latter by signing up in advance to read or act out, in five minutes or less, scenes from APT productions past.

American Girls Benefit Sale, Madison Children's Museum

Saturday-Sunday, July 20-21

Tickets are sold-out to the 32nd annual American Girl Benefit Sale, but many unused tickets are donated back for resale at the Madison Children's Museum info booth. It's worth it to check because the discounts are deep for the donated American Girl dolls, accessories and books from the Middleton-based company. The best part? All of the proceeds go to benefit the work of the children's museum and the American Girl Fund for Children.

