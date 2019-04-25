Stay busy in the 608 with this lineup of weekend events

Get Madison Magazine delivered to your office or home.
Breese Stevens Field hosts the much anticipated season home opener for Madison’s new professional soccer team on Saturday. “Willy Wonka” is staged at the Overture Center for the Arts all weekend, and acerbic comedian Chelsea Handler performs “sit-down comedy” at the Orpheum Theater tonight.
These and several more events should vie for your time and attention this weekend in “the 608."
COMEDY
Chelsea Handler, The Orpheum Theater
Thursday, April 25, 8 p.m.
Comedian Chelsea Handler is well known to viewers of E! and Netflix as she’s hosted more than one celebrity news-focused talk show named after herself. In recent years she’s turned to progressive activism to help elect more women to public office. She’s also the author of five books. In fact, a copy of her latest book, “Life will be the Death of Me,” comes with every ticket sold to her “Sit-Down Comedy Tour” show tonight at The Orpheum.
MUSIC
Son Volt, Majestic Theatre
Friday, April 26, 8 p.m.
“Union,” the ninth and newest album from Son Volt (released in late March), continues the alt-rock band’s 25-year history of melding blues, folk, country and roots music. Lead singer, songwriter and founding member Jay Farrar offers political protest to the song selection, too.
Lo Marie, Madison Central Library
Friday, April 26, 7:30 p.m.
Madison’s soulful vocalist and guitarist Lo Marie closes out the Spring InDIGenous Jazz Concert Series by playing music from her upcoming album “La Rêve” at the Madison Central Library on Friday night. She’ll be accompanied by Doug Brown on guitar, Andrew Traverse on keyboard and Joey Banks on drums.
The MadHatters Spring Concert, Capitol Theater, Overture Center for the Arts
Friday, April 26, 7 p.m.
The MadHatters return to the Capitol Theater Friday night to harmonize as only a 12-member all-male a capella group can. By rotating in fresh faces and voices of University of Wisconsin–Madison students to cover new and classic hits, The MadHatters have lasted 22 years. At their spring concert, expect the young men in their red blazers to put their upbeat spin on songs by Queen, Charlie Puth, Amy Winehouse, Billy Joel and others.
Hippo Campus, The Sylvee
Friday, April 26, 8:30 p.m.
Before graduation, classmates at the St. Paul Conservatory for Performing Artists formed the eclectic indie-rock band Hippo Campus in 2013. Breakout performances at South by Southwest in Austin, Texas, and on “Conan” have propelled headlining tours in 20017 and 2018. The band released its second album, “Bambi,” last September to positive reviews. Samia opens the show on Friday at The Sylvee.
THEATER
“Small Mouth Sounds,” Bartell Theatre
Thursday-Saturday, April 25-27, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, April 28, 2 p.m.; May 1-4
In “Small Mouth Sounds,” presented by Madison Theater Guild, six runaways vow to keep absolutely silent in their attempt to escape city life, but human connection becomes difficult without verbal communication. Director Dana Pellebon instructed the nonspeaking cast to express themselves through physical movement and facial expressions, a tear, a grimace or a raised eyebrow. “Fortunately, Pellebon’s cast includes a bunch of experienced local theater vets (Erin McConnell, Autumn Shiley, Jamie England and Whitney Derendinger, to name a few). "And they’ve risen to the challenge,” writes Madison Magazine theater reviewer Aaron R. Conklin.
“Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka,” The Playhouse, Overture Center for the Arts
Friday-Saturday, April 26-27, 7 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, April 27-28, 2:30 p.m.; May 3-5 and 10-12
Children’s Theater of Madison stages “Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka” in Overture’s Playhouse. With Charlie and his Grandpa Joe, audiences will visit the Wonka Chocolate Factory and meet its weird workforce of Oompa Loompas. Enter this “world of pure imagination” with the whole family.
SPORTS
Forward Madison Home Opener, Breese Stevens Field
Saturday, April 27, 7 p.m.
The home opener of the the premiere season of Forward Madison FC, the city’s new professional soccer team, is against Greenville Triumph SC on Saturday. After losing their first two games on the road, the Flamingos won in Orlando on April 19 by coming from behind. A tailgate party for the “The Flock” — as fans of the team are being referred to — starts at 4:30 p.m. at the High Noon Saloon and benefits the Rape Crisis Center of Dane County. Every fan who attends the game will receive a poster by local artist Brian Kehoe.
Joel Patenaude is associate editor of Madison Magazine.
