Stay busy in the 608 with this lineup of weekend events

Mike Windle/Getty Images Chelsea Handler is in Madison Thursday night.

Mike Windle/Getty Images Chelsea Handler is in Madison Thursday night.

Breese Stevens Field hosts the much anticipated season home opener for Madison’s new professional soccer team on Saturday. “Willy Wonka” is staged at the Overture Center for the Arts all weekend, and acerbic comedian Chelsea Handler performs “sit-down comedy” at the Orpheum Theater tonight.

These and several more events should vie for your time and attention this weekend in “the 608."

COMEDY

Chelsea Handler, The Orpheum Theater

Thursday, April 25, 8 p.m.

Comedian Chelsea Handler is well known to viewers of E! and Netflix as she’s hosted more than one celebrity news-focused talk show named after herself. In recent years she’s turned to progressive activism to help elect more women to public office. She’s also the author of five books. In fact, a copy of her latest book, “Life will be the Death of Me,” comes with every ticket sold to her “Sit-Down Comedy Tour” show tonight at The Orpheum.

MUSIC

Son Volt, Majestic Theatre

Friday, April 26, 8 p.m.

“Union,” the ninth and newest album from Son Volt (released in late March), continues the alt-rock band’s 25-year history of melding blues, folk, country and roots music. Lead singer, songwriter and founding member Jay Farrar offers political protest to the song selection, too.

Lo Marie, Madison Central Library

Friday, April 26, 7:30 p.m.

Madison’s soulful vocalist and guitarist Lo Marie closes out the Spring InDIGenous Jazz Concert Series by playing music from her upcoming album “La Rêve” at the Madison Central Library on Friday night. She’ll be accompanied by Doug Brown on guitar, Andrew Traverse on keyboard and Joey Banks on drums.

The MadHatters Spring Concert, Capitol Theater, Overture Center for the Arts

Friday, April 26, 7 p.m.

The MadHatters return to the Capitol Theater Friday night to harmonize as only a 12-member all-male a capella group can. By rotating in fresh faces and voices of University of Wisconsin–Madison students to cover new and classic hits, The MadHatters have lasted 22 years. At their spring concert, expect the young men in their red blazers to put their upbeat spin on songs by Queen, Charlie Puth, Amy Winehouse, Billy Joel and others.

Hippo Campus, The Sylvee

Friday, April 26, 8:30 p.m.

Before graduation, classmates at the St. Paul Conservatory for Performing Artists formed the eclectic indie-rock band Hippo Campus in 2013. Breakout performances at South by Southwest in Austin, Texas, and on “Conan” have propelled headlining tours in 20017 and 2018. The band released its second album, “Bambi,” last September to positive reviews. Samia opens the show on Friday at The Sylvee.

THEATER

“Small Mouth Sounds,” Bartell Theatre

Thursday-Saturday, April 25-27, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, April 28, 2 p.m.; May 1-4

In “Small Mouth Sounds,” presented by Madison Theater Guild, six runaways vow to keep absolutely silent in their attempt to escape city life, but human connection becomes difficult without verbal communication. Director Dana Pellebon instructed the nonspeaking cast to express themselves through physical movement and facial expressions, a tear, a grimace or a raised eyebrow. “Fortunately, Pellebon’s cast includes a bunch of experienced local theater vets (Erin McConnell, Autumn Shiley, Jamie England and Whitney Derendinger, to name a few). "And they’ve risen to the challenge,” writes Madison Magazine theater reviewer Aaron R. Conklin.

“Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka,” The Playhouse, Overture Center for the Arts

Friday-Saturday, April 26-27, 7 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, April 27-28, 2:30 p.m.; May 3-5 and 10-12

Children’s Theater of Madison stages “Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka” in Overture’s Playhouse. With Charlie and his Grandpa Joe, audiences will visit the Wonka Chocolate Factory and meet its weird workforce of Oompa Loompas. Enter this “world of pure imagination” with the whole family.

SPORTS

Forward Madison Home Opener, Breese Stevens Field

Saturday, April 27, 7 p.m.

The home opener of the the premiere season of Forward Madison FC, the city’s new professional soccer team, is against Greenville Triumph SC on Saturday. After losing their first two games on the road, the Flamingos won in Orlando on April 19 by coming from behind. A tailgate party for the “The Flock” — as fans of the team are being referred to — starts at 4:30 p.m. at the High Noon Saloon and benefits the Rape Crisis Center of Dane County. Every fan who attends the game will receive a poster by local artist Brian Kehoe.

30 Photos Photo courtesy of Justin Nuoffer Ryan Coulter from Dublin, Ireland, will be both a goalkeeper and a goalkeeping coach. During the 2018 season he was a goalkeeping coach for the University of Central Florida. A look at Forward Madison FC's inaugural roster Photo courtesy of Justin Nuoffer Ryan Coulter from Dublin, Ireland, will be both a goalkeeper and a goalkeeping coach. During the 2018 season he was a goalkeeping coach for the University of Central Florida. [ + - ] Photo by Justin Nuoffer Shaun Russell, a 25-year-old defender from Chesapeake, Virginia, previously played with Forward Madison's assistant coach Neil Hlavaty. [ + - ] Jeff Michaud, No. 8, admires the team mascot and Madison's favorite bird. [ + - ] Photo by Justin Nuoffer Danny Tenorio, No. 10, was the second player to join Forward Madison. He is from Ecuador and previously played for Naples, Florida. [ + - ] Ally Hamis Ng'Anzi from Tanzania is the youngest player on Forward Madison team at age 18. [ + - ] Photo by Justin Nuoffer Fans show support at a Forward Madison soccer game against UW–Madison. The Badger and Flamingo ultimate face off. [ + - ] Photo by Justin Nuoffer Defender Wyatt Omsberg [ + - ] Photo by Justin Nuoffer Josiel Nuñez is known as the Panamanian powerhouse. He played 14 times for the Panamanian nation team. [ + - ] Photo by Justin Nuoffer The team huddles together before going back on the field during the Forward Madison and UW–Madison match on April 16. [ + - ] Photo courtesy of Justin Nuoffer Don Smart from Kingston, Jamaic,a was the first player to sign on Forward Madison FC. [ + - ] Photo courtesy of Justin Nuoffer As an attacking outside defender, Christian "Pato" Díaz can play on both the right and left side. His parents gave him the nickname pato, which means duck in Spanish, because they said he cried like a duck as a baby. [ + - ] Photo courtesy of Justin Nuoffer Carl Schneider is a Madison native. He played soccer for La Follette High School and UW–Madison. [ + - ] Photo courtesy of Justin Nuoffer Teammates Dayne St. Clair, Mason Toye and Carter Manley run during practice. [ + - ] Photo courtesy of Justin Nuoffer Last year, Eric Leonard won player of the year for the Gold Coast Premier League Players in Australia. [ + - ] Photo courtesy of Justin Nuoffer Vital Nizigiyimana is the only player to earn a contract from Forward Madison's open tryouts. Read his story, "From the Streets to the Pitch," on Madison365. [ + - ] Photo courtesy of Justin Nuoffer Jeff Michaud won a championship with Miami FC in the summer of 2018. He is an attacking midfielder and is said to perform well under pressure. [ + - ] Photo courtesy of Justin Nuoffer Connor Tobin, No. 13, signed as Forward Madison's first defender. [ + - ] Photo courtesy of Justin Nuoffer Carter Manley is one of the four players on loan from partner club Minnesota United. [ + - ] Photo courtesy of Justin Nuoffer Danny Tenorio, No. 10, takes a break during a team practice. [ + - ] Photo courtesy of Justin Nuoffer Goalkeeper Brian Sylvestre started 12 matches for Major League Soccer's Philadelphia Union and played more than 1,000 minutes in the 2015 MLS. [ + - ] Photo courtesy of Justin Nuoffer J.C Banks was the first Wisconsin native to sign for the Forward Madison team. He is from Milwaukee. [ + - ] Photo courtesy of Justin Nuoffer Carl Schneider, No. 23, showing off his Dairyland jersey. [ + - ] Photo courtesy of Justin Nuoffer Forward Paulo Júnior reunites with head coach Daryl Shore, who coached Júnior in 2010 when he was the top goalscorer for Miami FC. [ + - ] Photo courtesy of Justin Nuoffer Zaire Bartley, No. 17, scored the first goal in Forward Madison history. [ + - ] Photo courtesy of Justin Nuoffer A goalkeeper from Canada, Dayne St. Clair was a two-year starter for the Maryland Terrapins. [ + - ] Photo courtesy of Justin Nuoffer Brandon Eaton nearly retired after an ACL and meniscus injury in 2017, but today is he back on the field with Forward Madison. [ + - ] Photo courtesy of Justin Nuoffer Jiro Barriga Toyama, No. 77, scored three goals, also known as a hat trick, while training with the Minnesota United. [ + - ] Photo courtesy of Justin Nuoffer Brian Bement made it through open tryouts in which 38 players competed for just a handful of spots. [ + - ] Photo courtesy of Justin Nuoffer Players Carter Manley, Wyatt Omsberg, Dayne St. Clair and Mason Toye are four athletes on loan from partner club Minnesota United. [ + - ] Photo courtesy of Justin Nuoffer Brandon Barnes, a 24-year-old goal keeper, wrote in a sixth grade school assignment that he wanted to be a professional soccer player. [ + - ] Mike Windle/Getty Images Chelsea Handler is in Madison Thursday night. [ + - ] #CORE_renderGPTAdJsonWithPosition_AminoAdvertisementUtils($publisherId, $adunit_path.data, $ad_position.data, $isCompanion.data, $isOOP.data, $refreshOnResize.data, "", "", $custom_element_class.data, $lazyLoadDisabled.data, "", "", "", "")

Joel Patenaude is associate editor of Madison Magazine.