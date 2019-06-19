Arts and Culture

Spring Green author solves a family mystery in new book

Green looks into her aunt's death

By:

Posted: Jun 19, 2019 10:53 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 10:53 AM CDT

Spring Green author Doris Green says she "puts an end to rumors" about the death of her aunt in a northern Wisconsin tavern apartment in 1960 in her book "Elsie's Story: Chasing a Family Mystery," published last year.

Green was 12 when her aunt died, but for years as an adult she pursued the truth. She employed techniques familiar to genealogists and journalists, and some less commonly used.

"I interviewed aunts, uncles and cousins. I searched newspapers and public records — censuses, births, marriages, divorces and property transactions — following good leads and slim leads. When there were no leads, I consulted astrology, hypnosis and imagination," she writes in the book. 

Previous books by Green unearthed natural gems. They include "Wisconsin Underground: A Guide to Caves, Mines and Tunnels In and Around the Badger State" (first published in 2000 with an updated edition released this year), a similarly focused guidebook for Minnesota and "Explore Wisconsin Rivers" (2008).

Copyright 2019 by Madison Magazine. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Madison Magazine Subscription

Get Madison Magazine delivered to your office or home.

Gift subscriptions now available!

Subscribe Now

Latest City Life Articles

Latest Dining & Drink Articles

Sign-up for our event newsletter

This Week's Circulars