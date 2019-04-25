Shhhh! ‘Small Mouth Sounds' keeps it quiet

Photo courtesy of Madison Theatre Guild Did you say something? The cast of “Small Mouth Sounds” struggles with the silence.

Photo courtesy of Madison Theatre Guild Did you say something? The cast of “Small Mouth Sounds” struggles with the silence.

Dana Pellebon makes no bones about it: She’s drawn to directing plays that, as she puts it, “make you go ‘huh.’” Her resume from the past few years, from her just-wrapped production of “Cabaret” to “Mauritius” and “The Whipping Man,” is filled with shows that qualify.

So does her latest, opening this week at the Bartell Theatre. It’s Madison Theater Guild’s production of Bess Wohl’s “Small Mouth Sounds,” an almost entirely dialogue-free play about a group of six head-cases that gather in the woods for a New-Agey, silent meditation retreat.

Huh.

Most of the play’s dialogue is spoken by a never-seen guru (played by Ari Pollack) who embodies every bad comic stereotype imaginable. Wohl’s play has generated plenty of discussion, both nationally and among Pellebon and her seven-actor cast.

“If I couldn’t talk, how would I get my point across?” Pellebon asks, pondering the play’s central trick/conundrum. “You’re there, and you’re confronted with something. You can’t talk your way around it. In the Midwest, we don’t like to deal with things like that.”

Pellebon coached her cast to start first with the specific emotion each of the characters is feeling in the specific moment — despair, anxiety, frustration, confusion, rage — and hone in on the ways it can be conveyed through a shoulder shrug, a tear, a grimace or a raised eyebrow.

Fortunately, Pellebon’s cast includes a bunch of experienced local theater vets (Erin McConnell, Autumn Shiley, Jamie England and Whitney Derendinger, to name a few). And they’ve risen to the challenge.

“Our thing from the beginning has been authenticity,” Pellebon says. “There are looks that Jamie gives onstage that just break my heart.”

Pelebon admits that directing Wohl’s play has heightened her awareness of the role of silence and sound in her own life. Recently she was sitting with friends and watching “A Quiet Place” on Netflix — a movie that has nothing in common with Wohl’s play other than its silence gimmick. The group happened to be eating bowls of Froot Loops cereal.

“I was like, oh, my god. We’re crunching so loud,” Pellebon says.

Even in the silence, there’s a lot going on in “Small Mouth Sounds.” Pellebon raises the possibility that audiences may choose to see the show more than once, just to grasp the full emotional arc of each character.

“To me, the big point is the quieting down of the noise,” she says. “One of the lessons of silence is that you cannot be distracted by anything else. And our whole lives are distraction.”

“Small Mouth Sounds” opens tonight — Thursday, April 25 — and runs through Saturday, May 4. For ticket information, click here.

Aaron R. Conklin writes his award-winning coverage of the Madison-area theater scene for madisonmagazine.com.