Rapper Rich Robbins brings peers, students on his hip-hop journey

Photo courtesy of Christian Robbinson Christian Robinson, aka rapper Rich Robbins.

Editor's Note: This is the third installment of a monthly Madison Magazine blog diving deep into the Madison music scene by Logan Rude, a University of Wisconsin–Madison senior and the editor-in-chief of Emmie, the student-run bi-annual music magazine.

Two weeks ago Christian Robinson, aka Rich Robbins — a hip-hop artist and University of Wisconsin–Madison’s First Wave scholarship program recipient — returned to Madison to headline a show at High Noon Saloon. Taking the stage first were local artists Marzo, Broadway Muse, Son! and knowisthetime.

Before the show, I had the chance to chat with Robbinson about what he’s been up to since graduating from UW–Madison in 2015, what the show meant to him, his new music and his feelings about cinematic superhero quests.

Top teams at Louder Than a Bomb competition

Robinson is assistant spoken word teacher at his alma mater, Oak Park and River Forest High School in suburban Chicago. In March, Robinson led a team of students through the Louder Than a Bomb competition — the largest national youth poetry festival in the country with over 130 participating schools. In his first year as the coach of the team, his school placed third overall.

This year, not only did he help bring home the school’s second best ranking in the 20 years of the festival’s operation, but he also had the chance to coach his younger sister, who is now on the team.

When Robbins was himself a senior at Oak Park and River Forest High School in 2012, his team placed second in the competition — the highest his school has ever placed. Coincidentally, the winning team that year had help from another member of Robinson’s First Wave cohort.

A couple years after his graduation from the UW, Robinson maintains ties to some of his cohort members. Broadway Muse and Son! — two of the artists who opened for Robinson at the April 6 High Noon Saloon show — were in his class.

“We all have been working on a lot of new material, and I think that this is a good chance to showcase that stuff before it all gets unleashed to the world,” Robinson said shortly before the show began. With rousing performances from every act on the bill, the show felt like a group of old friends reconnecting.

A ‘sonic extended universe’

Speaking of new music, Robinson says he plans on releasing his next project within the next couple months.

“A lot of what I’m working on now is an attempt to create a sonic extended universe,” Robinson said. “The project that I’m working on is a project that I think is going to kickstart a lot of other projects that are connected to it very loosely. Like, one doesn’t exist without the other one.”

As a big fan of comic books, he cites the Marvel Cinematic Universe films as a major influence on his musical ambitions. He says he wants to meticulously craft his albums in a similar way.

During his show at the High Noon Saloon on April 6, Robinson played some of his new music. One of his songs was prefaced by a group meditation session. Robinson told those in attendance to focus on our breathing as he began to play. He said it was an attempt to get people to feel vulnerable in a place that felt secure.

Upcoming shows

Lucien Parker and KennyHoopla, The Rathskeller, April 19

Tonight two of the midwest’s most beloved hip-hop talents are returning for a show that’s sure to be one for the books. Lucien Parker and KennyHoopla go on at 8 p.m. in the UW Memorial Union’s Rathskeller as part of the Wisconsin Alumni Student Board’s Lake Street Bash — the conclusion of a week-long celebration of the end of the semester.

Parker and Hoopla hail from Minneapolis and Cleveland respectively, but both of them spent a handful of years as key players in Madison’s growing hip-hop scene. While their styles differ dramatically, they’ve both found success in their own right.

Parker landed a viral hit with his 2017 track “Impossible” when it became the anthem for Marvel’s television show on Freeform “Cloak & Dagger.” Hoopla has found some major success with his recent song “Lost Cause” attracting more than 200,000 views on Youtube.

Both rappers put on a hell of a show on their own, so bringing them together into a small space like the Rath can only end with one result: total chaos, but in the best possible way.

Violent Femmes, The Sylvee, May 18

The legendary Milwaukee-rooted punk band Violent Femmes will play a reportedly soldout show at The Sylvee on May 18. Nearly 40 years since the band’s formation, the Femmes’ iconic status is a still a big draw, and they’re worth checking out — if you can get your hands on tickets, that is.

John Prine, Overture Hall, May 25

On April 25, the legendary John Prine is set to play at the Overture Center for the Arts in support of his most recent release, “The Tree of Forgiveness.” Weathered by nearly 50 years of involvement in the music industry, Prine’s voice still holds a comforting warmth that translates extremely well to a concert setting.

I saw Prine in 2017 at Justin Vernon’s third installment of the Eaux Claires Music Festival, and it was one of the most awe-inspiring performances I’ve seen. If you like classic Americana and country-folk music, you do not want to miss this show.

And that’s it for this installment. Next time you hear from me I’ll be a UW–Madison graduate. Get outside, enjoy the weather and go to lots of shows. Feel free to tweet me @loganrude_.

Logan Rude is a UW–Madison senior, editor-in-chief of Emmie magazine, a lead writer for Curb Magazine and a contributor to The Daily Cardinal, all student publications on campus.