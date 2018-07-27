Order up a slice from this "Waitress"

Photo by Joan Marcus

Sometimes, all the ingredients for happiness are right there in front of you. And sometimes you have to lo work just a little harder to make them all come together.

For Jenna, the central character of “Waitress,” the moving 2015 Broadway musical based on the 1997 Adrienne Shelly film, the struggle is as real as the sugar, butter and flour Jenna uses to make magically delicious baked goods. Powered by Desi Oakley’s moving and balanced performance in the lead role, the current touring Broadway production (playing at Overture Center through Sunday) is uplifting and often uproariously funny.

Oakley evokes Jenna as a world-worn warrior with a husky southern drawl and nary a shred of self-pity. She dares to let herself dream of a life beyond waiting tables at Joe’s Pie Diner, but the mounting damage of her dead-end reality — with abusive husband Earl (Nick Bailey, strong in a thankless role) and an impending and unwanted pregnancy — keeps intruding. She channels her pain into pies with titles that do double duty broadcasting her mood in the moment, like “Life, Liberty and Pursuit of Happiness” pie and “Betrayed by My Eggs” pie. Yum?

The show’s like a slapdash sitcom, with almost every character leaning into the comic elements of their role — even minor roles like the sassy assistant (Maiesha McQueen) of the new-guy-in-town gynecologist with whom Jenna has a sweetly doomed fling. The assistant gets second and third helpings of one-liners.

Jenna’s sisterhood of fellow waitresses are hilarious. As Becky, the loud and boisterous one, Charity Angel Dawson shows a depth of understanding about the risks and compromises that accompany actually allowing oneself to be happy. Dawn (Lenne Klingamen) is a collection of quirks (the History Channel! OCD ketchup bottles!) looking for love — which, of course, she finds in Jeremy Morse’s Ogie, an even more quirky and overeager suitor who won’t take no for an answer, for worse and, eventually/thankfully, for better. Ogie’s raucous dance number, “Never Ever Getting Rid of Me,” near the end of the first act is the show’s comic high point.

Oakley’s Jenna has a natural chemistry with Bryan Fenkart, who plays the gynecologist. Their scenes crackle with the halting, start-and-stop hesitancy of two people struggling against their better judgment. Fenkart’s aw-shucks bumbling lends extra charm to his character, who otherwise could have curdled into a selfish heel.

Like the shifting pieces of Jenna’s life, the set pieces together an inviting Midwestern diner, with tables, pie carts and kitchen baking stations doing a sort of slide-shuffle ballet as the story progresses. It’s a clean crisp look for a diner setting that, in reality, would be far greasier.

The score’s best songs, not surprisingly, are the ones that hew closest to composer Sara Bareilles’ killer piano-anthem formula. “She Used to Be Mine” and “Everything Changes,” a one-two punch deep in the second act, sound like second cousins to songs like “Between the Lines” from Bareilles’ top-40 catalogue. (The show’s marketing push features familiar Bareilles hits that aren’t in the show. Ironically, Becky and Dawn could easily have sung “Brave” to Jenna and it wouldn’t have felt out of place at all.)

The show’s ending suffers from a case of serious emotional whiplash — rarely have multiple plot crises gone from paralyzing to solved in quite so suddenly. Still, by the time Jenna is triumphantly hefting her young daughter (played in rotation by Wisconsin-based urchins Rosalie Manson and Addie Manthey) there’s reason to be happy for everyone who deserves it.

That’s probably not as great as a slice of one Jenna’s bizarre pies, but it’s more than enough.

Aaron R. Conklin writes his award-winning Madison-area theater coverage for madisonmagazine.com.