‘On the Town' is a love letter to classic Broadway

Photo by Kat Stiennon Lizzie Cutrupi drives Joshua K.A. Johnson to distraction in “On the Town.”

The set of Capital City Theatre and Madison Ballet Co.'s current production of Leonard Bernstein's 1940s musical "On the Town" (playing through Sunday in the Overture Center for the Arts' Capitol Theater) incorporates oversized versions of those classic "Greetings From" postcards to help the audience navigate the various New York City landmarks and locations the musical hits — Carnegie Hall, The Museum of Modern History, the subway, etc.

It's effective and super appropriate since this musical, with its endless stream of big dance numbers and slapstick comedy, is a big, sunny postcard from the era of golden-age musicals.

And like so many of those musicals, the story is little more than a napkin sketch: A trio of Navy sailors — geeky Chip (Joshua K.A. Johnson), horndog Ozzie (Nicolas Dromard) and sweet farmboy Gabey (Eddie Gutierrez) are unleashed upon New York for a mere 24 hours. Naturally, their agenda includes women, but when Gabey gets a gander at a subway poster of Ivy Smith, the reigning Miss Turnstiles, his pals pause their own pursuits to help him track down the dream girl he's never met.

Swaths of the show are very funny and well acted. Monona Grove grad Lizzie Cultrupi is magnetic as Hildy, who falls for Chip aggressively as she drives her taxi. Her two big numbers, "Come Up to My Place" (a ballet of moving objects, signs and props) and "I Can Cook" (a song that finds her pulling cakes, sausages and god knows what from an endless bag of groceries), are hilarious and easily the show's best scenes.

As Claire, the repressed anthropologist who risks her engagement to fall hard for Ozzie, Abby Nichols shows off graceful dance moves and even better chemistry with Dromard, a Broadway vet. By contrast, the love story between Gabey and Ivy seems as flat as that subway poster of her he totes around the city all day. The two don't share enough scenes for any real sparks to fly, and while Sabo's a talented dancer and Gutierrez's a talented singer, their story feels very ephemeral.

Fortunately, the production has plenty more comedic bones to throw. Gail Becker has fun hamming it up as a drunken music teacher and multiple lounge singers with bad accents, and Christopher DeProphetis culls plenty of laughs as Claire's fussy doormat of a fiancée. You might never hear the phrase "I understand" quite the same way again.

Keith Pitts' set sometimes helps and sometimes hampers the vibe. It's arranged as a series of telescoping frames. The smallest frame, at the back of the stage, is postcard sized. But when it's time to capture the sprawling cityscape of New York, those frames make everything feel smaller than it should. The Capitol Theater's a good fit for the size of CCT's audience, but it feels like the stage constrains the vison a little.

CCT Artistic Director Andrew Abrams directs the orchestra from a massive, open pit in front of the stage. That puts the music front and center but also makes it feel as if the cast's singing and dancing on the edge of a cliff. Especially during the first number, when Chip, Ozzie and Gabey are leaping around in front of an enormous framed canvas of s shipyard that's only a few feet from the edge of the stage.

The show's a meaty two and a half hours long. By the time the gang makes one last-minute effort to reunite Gabey and Ivy, you may find yourself sharing some of their exhaustion (Put it this way: When Nichol's Claire offhandedly mentions that "24 hours can go by fast," it's hard not to want to argue with her. And when Cultrupi, as Hildy, jokes that there are 169 subway stops remining before they reach Coney Island, you may experience a moment of panic that it's actually true.) But it's O.K. There's a somewhat implausible happy ending just around the corner.

Oddly enough, this is CCT's first big staged song-and-dance show. It was the show Abrams wanted to launch his company with four years ago, as he told Madison Magazine earlier this week. After the singing and dancing's done, it's not hard to say it was worth the wait.

Aaron R. Conklin writes his award-winning coverage of the Madison-area theater scene for madisonmagazine.com.