New group Dane Arts Dance Arts to put on show

Seven local choreographers will see their contemporary work performed at the first Dane Arts Dane Dances event this Saturday.

There’s two major dance companies in Madison — Kanopy Dance and Madison Ballet — but there’s far more choreographers in the area than those troupes employ.

A lack of affordable performance spaces in the area, however, makes it challenging for other choreographers to connect with paying audiences. To address this, Dane Arts Director Mark Fraire collaborated with local dancer and choreographer Liz Sexe to establish Dane Arts Dance Arts and provide a performance space.

To raise money for the project, a festival-style event — at which original works by seven Dane County choreographers will be performed — is set for this Saturday, Oct. 6. Sexe asked each of her fellow choreographers to present 10 minutes at the event in the Dane Arts Mural Arts Space at 5004 Allis Ave.

“It’ll be an experience,” Sexe says.

The show will feature contemporary dance pieces by choreographers Piper Morgan Hayes, Maureen Janson, Katherine Kramer, Lyndsay Lewis, Amy Slater, Collette Stewart and Ying Xu.

Sexe says she also wants to give independent choreographers exposure and encourage more people to involve themselves in the local dance community.

Dancers will sashee around the former firehouse and present home for Dane Arts Mural Arts, an independent organization established by Fraire. He says his goal is “to make sure independent artists have space to present.”

Fraire says it’s important to ease the stress artists face in trying to raise money to support their art. They should be free to focus on their work.

“I’m hoping [the performance] will bring awareness to the plight of local artists and get more people to step in and help so artists can do projects,” Fraire says, adding that they event will bring “visibility to the important economic impact of arts in our community.”

Fraire says efforts need to be made to keep talented artists in Madison and make the locale arts scene “bigger and stronger.”

“A project like this that can really assist up-and-coming or independent artists is really important for retention,” Sexe says.

Both Fraire and Sexe said they hope DADA becomes an annual or biannual event, perhaps taking place in different venues.

Tickets to the DADA premiere show, taking place Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. in the Dane Arts Mural Arts Space, can be purchased here.

Sammy Gibbons is an editorial intern at Madison Magazine.