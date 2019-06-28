New Broadway musical featuring Madison actress Karen Olivo opens Friday

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Cast members Karen Olivo and Aaron Tveit (Photo by Paul Marotta/Getty Images for Emerson Colonial Theatre)

Karen Olivo, a Tony Award-winning actress with roots in Madison, is starring in the new Broadway production of "Moulin Rouge!" based on the Baz Luhrmann film of the same name.

Olivo—whose credits include originating the role of Vanessa in Lin-Manuel Miranda's "In The Heights" and starring in Chicago's production of "Hamilton" as Angelica Schuyler—has been with the production since its run in Boston at the Emerson Colonial Theatre in 2018. Olivo also recently came back to Madison to star as Alison Bechdel in Forward Theater Co.'s production of "Fun Home."

In "Moulin Rouge!" she stars as Satine alongside Tony Award nominee Aaron Tveit, who plays Christian.

The musical is set in the Montmartre Quarter of Paris, France, during the Belle Epoque. Composer Christian falls in love with cabaret actress Satine, who is a star at Moulin Rouge.

According to Broadway.com, the show features popular music from the past 50 years, similar to the film.

Previews of "Moulin Rouge!" start Friday at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre in New York City and run through July 24. The official opening is July 25.