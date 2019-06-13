Music streaming app LÜM prepares for launch

Photos courtesy of Max Fergus The made in Madison music-sharing platform LÜM will launch nationally on July 11, says LÜM CEO Max Fergus.

Photos courtesy of Max Fergus The made in Madison music-sharing platform LÜM will launch nationally on July 11, says LÜM CEO Max Fergus.

Since music streaming services emerged over the past decade, they've become a dominating force in the music industry. Giants like Apple Music, Spotify and Amazon Music rake in millions of streams every day, and the biggest artists — and record labels — end up going home with most of the money.

Madison-based LÜM, or Live Undiscovered Music, is trying to change that.

LÜM CEO Max Fergus — a University of Wisconsin–Madison alum, as are several other cofounders of the new music platform — says the idea came out of a desire to make a new streaming service profitable while compensating lesser-known artists.

While it's still early in the development of the music-sharing platform, Fergus says LÜM presents a new take on streaming. By only sharing music by up-and-coming artists, LÜM avoids paying royalties and licensing fees to major labels and artists who typically dominate more popular services.

Fergus says the platform focuses on giving artists and fans a place to connect, share and listen to music.

Frank Productions a Key Backer of LÜM

Still in its pilot testing phase, LÜM plans on launching the full version of its app nationwide on July 11 — in conjunction with a concert put on by Frank Productions at the Majestic Theatre.

The event sheds light on one facet of the partnership between LÜM and Frank Productions, the national concert promoter headquartered in Madison. Frank Productions contributed to LÜM's seed round of funding, which brought the startup's overall investment to over $1.2 million.

Dan Polans, director of business intelligence at Frank Productions, says the relationship with LÜM is rooted in the search for new data that can help Frank Productions decide which artists to book and where.

"We're really just scraping the surface, and we have a lot of potential to work together, especially surrounding data," Polans says of the partnership.

By providing Frank Productions with the organic data created by LÜM's users, Fergus says Frank Productions will have an unprecedented look at real-time trends such as genres fans are listening to the most and which artists are most popular. And the data sharing goes both ways, Fergus says.

Fergus says Frank Productions' deep knowledge of music scenes across the country will be an asset when deciding which markets offer the most potential. LÜM opened its second office in Austin, Texas, in May. Fergus says LÜM is looking to gradually expand to other cities with vibrant music scenes during the early stages of the platform's growth.

"Nobody's ever really implemented a system that has mutually beneficial relationships between music streaming and live entertainment, but that doesn't mean that they don't exist," Fergus says.

Early Help Provided by UW–Madison School of Business

LÜM has received support from other corners across the city, as well.

Faculty at the Wisconsin School of Business helped Fergus and his cofounders turn the idea into a real, sustainable business. As the longest running graduate program for arts administration, the Bolz Center for Arts Administration in the UW–Madison School of Business had the resources and curriculum Fergus and his colleagues needed, says Sherry Wagner-Henry, director of the Bolz Center.

Wagner-Henry was one of the first faculty members to work with Fergus in LÜM's earliest days. Seeing Fergus and his colleagues were business school undergraduates at the time, Wagner-Henry began meeting with them to figure out their needs.

Wagner-Henry introduced Fergus and his team to John Surdyk, director of Initiative for Studies in Transformational Entrepreneurship (INSITE) at the business school who connected them to the gBeta accelerator and Starting Block, where the startup currently has its Madison office.

Surdyk says he was LÜM's business model, targeting both artists and fans, intrigued him. "I think the general philosophy around arts and entrepreneurship and the reconciliation of both at this moment in history [could mean] they're really poised to go pretty darn far," Surdyk says.

Further collaboration has resulted from Fergus serving as a mentor for undergraduates residents of Surdyk's Entrepreneurial Residential Learning Community at UW–Madison. In turn, Surdyk has provided Fergus with insights from his students who are looking at how LÜM can expand its customer base.

"I think a lot of [the students] like getting beyond the tyranny of Taylor Swift and being able to discover something else that's authentic and local that they can support," Surdyk says.

How Artists Make Money on LÜM Still Uncertain

LÜM offers a space for artists to upload their music for free and for fans to listen for free. Both of those features are key in making the platform appealing for all parties involved.

But for now, artists have no way to make money on the platform.

"We don't ever really want to preach that artists make this huge livable income off of streaming their music," Fergus says. "We want artists to realize that their greatest asset is themselves and their ability to engage with their fans."

With the launch of the app a month away, the means to provide compensation to artists on the platform remains uncertain. However, Fergus says the company is looking at several options that utilize under-used technological advancements, including virtual tipping, inspired by platforms like Twitch where users pick-and-choose specific content creators to support monetarily.

"What we want to do with LÜM is actually use subscriptions and digital tipping to really gamify the music streaming experience," Fergus says. "They're very lean-in music lovers, and if we can give the fans a platform to become influencers [and] tastemakers, they find the best music, they share it with their friends."

Despite that uncertainty, Fransisco Lozano, a brand manager for LÜM who also shares his music mixes on the platform under the name DJ ZZISCO, is optimistic about the future of the music startup. He sees LÜM — and the positivity within the company — as a sign of future success.

"I literally think that there's no ceiling," he says. "I think that they can be bigger than Facebook."

Currently it seems that what is most attractive about LÜM's to artists is that the platform includes social media features, creating a unified space for fan-building and networking processes.

Mustafa Shabazz, who makes music under the name Mü, is taking advantage of this new integrated environment. As LÜM's most-streamed artist, he is constantly uploading music, sharing other artists' work and interacting with fans.

"We see what this thing is gonna be, and everybody is putting in their part to make it become that," Shabazz says. "That's a huge difference from one of these other apps that are already established or out there already where you're just kind of a number."

Local Startup Bets on its National Potential

To develop LÜM, Fergus says he and and some of his colleagues have turned down job offers and postponed pursuing careers in other fields.

"I think this is a very specific MO for Generation Z," says Wagner-Henry, director of the Bolz Center. "They're less interested in other people's ideas and going and working for established organizations and more interested in how can they make a difference."

Since more than 7,000 users — primarily UW–Madison students — beta tested the platform last fall, Fergus says the company has shifted its focus from being a Madison-centric music platform to becoming a nationally recognizable brand that can sustain growth far beyond its local origins.

LÜM is now taking its first major step in that direction.

"We're excited for the launch of the platform," Fergus says. "We're excited to be connecting with a lot of our friends and family and a lot of the people that we've ... become really close friends with — all of the artists and fans in the Midwest, and really the community that we've been able to create."

Logan Rude is an editorial intern at Madison Magazine.