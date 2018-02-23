Monkey Business Institute is a barrel of laughs

Photo courtesy of Monkey Business Institute

Fly, fly away! And go see Monkey Business Institute, voted this year’s Best of Madison comedy group.

Monkey Business Institute is made up of more than 35 diverse, improv comedy professionals who offer live comedy, improv training and playshops. Its members have unique backgrounds—several are musicians, some are voice-actors or filmmakers and many previously performed with ComedySportz, an improv organization that hosts a world championship competition every year.

The talented ensemble provides family-friendly comedy in the “All Ages Show” as well as a PG-13 experience in the evening hours—both performed in the basement of The Glass Nickel (Atwood Avenue) on Saturdays.

There are other shows on Tuesdays and some Fridays, too. Book them for a private party, and your troubles might just melt like a lemon drop.