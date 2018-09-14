Middleton Players' ‘Sweeney Todd' is a bloody good time

Photo by Lori Roden Hold your razor high, Sweeney. Thomas Kasdorf is a bundle of frustrated fury as the Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

There can be a distinct advantage to casting your company’s musical director in the lead of the musical you’re staging.

In the case of Middleton Players Theatre’s production of Stephen Sondheim’s ghoulishly enjoyable “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” (playing through this weekend at the Middleton Performing Arts Center), Thomas Kasdorf can begin the show seated at an onstage organ, playing a spooky interlude — and then leap up to seem to direct the rest of the onstage orchestra by waving his character’s signature silver straight-edged razor.

Now that’s what you call setting a scene.

This is the second time in recent years that Kasdorf has helmed a Sondheim work. He headlined [MPT’s 2016 production of “Sunday in the Park With George," but he’s even more essential this time around. Sondheim’s timelessly gruesome tale of a wronged barber slitting the throats of his victims, then dropping the corpses to the basement where his partner bakes them into meat pies remains plenty unsettling — even in the age of “American Horror Story” and blood-soaked “Halloween” movie reboots.

But it’s not just about the spooky subject matter. Sondheim’s “Sweeney Todd” is a musical that treads perilously close to opera territory, and you need ace vocalists to navigate its complex, fast-paced lyrical structures. Kasdorf’s mezzo-bass has that more than covered, and he’s easily matched by Music Theatre of Madison executive director Meghan Randolph, who lends a sweet pathos to Mrs. Lovett, Sweeney’s pie-baking partner in crime.

Even the undercard rocks it. As Johanna, the barber’s daughter who ended up under the lecherous wing of the judge who raped her mom and sentenced her father to a labor camp, Kirsten Larson’s voice soars beautifully from the side-stage balconies. Dan Jajewski, who plays Anthony, Sweeney’s sailor pal and Johanna’s would-be lover, seems to get vocally stronger each year he’s with MPT.

Kasdorf, meanwhile, plays the demon barber as a roiling kettle of frustrated fury, glaring at both the audience and his co-stars. Randolph smartly doesn’t try to channel Angela Lansbury, relying instead on expressive acting and her own powerhouse vocals to generate sympathy for her devil. This is a role that very much suits her talents.

As such, it’s not surprising that the highlight of the show is a duet between them, the number that closes the first act — the song “A Little Priest.” Kasdorf’s Todd actually lightens up for a second — he even laughs — and banters with Randolph’s Lovett over which human-flavored pie to sample. (“We’ve got Tinker”/ “Something pinker….”)

This production’s a collaboration with the Middleton Chamber Orchestra, and director Mari Bass has opted to put them front and center — as in, smack in the middle of the stage. A scaffold-like set crouches on the right, with Sweeney’s rotating barber chair o’death at the top. It takes a little extra audience imagination to conjure the bakehouse oven out of a couple of red lights on the underside of the scaffolding.

Adam Shelton gets yet another chance to camp things up, this time as the faux-Italian barber Pirelli, Sweeney’s first rival. Gavin Waid’s surprisingly poignant as Toby, Pirelli’s waif. At first, Waid seems a tad old to play the role, but he creates a youthlike innocence that sells the performance. His generous upper range also comes in handy on “Not While I’m Around,” the musical’s most recognizable tune. Bobby Goderich chews scenery (and showtunes) as Beadle Bamford, the judge’s vicious enforcer.

MPT has always been addicted to stuffing as much as possible onto their stage, and, kinda like with their production of “Carousel” from a few years ago, the results are mixed. In the scene that starts the second act, the entire ensemble is crowded around tables in Mrs. Lovett’s pie shop, loudly calling for (ulp) more. Plopping them in front of the orchestra visually emphasizes her sudden spike in business, but it also blurs the visuals, making it all but impossible to focus on the three main characters moving around the scene.

At other points, the crowd on stage is a decided plus. When the entire ensemble lines the edge of the stage, singing their grim, staccato lines in unison while illuminated by bloody red footlights, the result is arresting.

At first, it’s a little disappointing to see that Sweeney’s first wave of victims dispatched not with a theatrical slash, but by his turning a white towel from it’s clean to bloody side. (Squirting blood bags would obviously have been excessive and disturbing to some audience members, but come on.) Luckily, things get more interesting as Sweeney’s bigger targets fall under his blade.

Not many community theater companies would tackle a musical this sprawling and complex, and even fewer would pull it off with this much style and skill. Between the powerful vocals and the gruesome vibe, it feels like we just got a Halloween present a month early.

The chorus loudly urges us to “Attend the tale of Sweeney Todd.” Attend it? You won’t be able to look away from it.

