Middleton Players' ‘Crazy For You' plays the hits

Photo by Michelle Larson Sweet Embraceable You: Abby Nichols and Chaz Ingraham have great chemistry — and great dance chops — in “Crazy For You.”

Local Gershwin fans have got to feel like somebody really is watching over them. A couple of months ago, the touring Broadway production of “An American in Paris” — a musical structured around George and Ira Gershwin’s timeless song catalogue — passed through the Overture Center for the Arts. And now, Middleton Players Theatre is serving up a brief and spirited run this weekend only of “Crazy For You: The New Gershwin Musical.”

You’ve heard the cliché about infinite monkeys on typewriters eventually producing Shakespeare. Apparently, in a similar vein, Gershwin’s songs can be arranged to support an infinite number of musical stories.

The one in question here concerns Bobby Child (played by a charismatic Chaz Ingraham), an aspiring Broadway entertainer who’s hamstrung by his shrewish fiancée (Krystal Lonsdale) and his overbearing mother (Jessica Kasinski) who’s demanding he shelf his dream for a job in the family bank. Bobby's mom sends him from New York to Deadwood, Nevada, to repossess a theater and thereby prove he's capable. Bobby finds old stage theater in need of saving, and a spitfire named Polly (Abby Nichols) with whom to romantically spar.

To win her, he’s forced to slap on a wig and beard to impersonate Bela Zangler (Robert A. Goderich), the Broadway mogul he’s been trying to impress back in New York. Naturally, “Zangler” is the one she falls for. And, naturally, it doesn’t take long for the real Zangler to crash the wild west party.

It’s not necessarily the most deep or original story. The shopworn “Hey, let’s put on a show” trope is strong is this one. But it’s enough of a sawhorse on which to hang a set of familiar (and less familiar) Gershwin classics. And as usual, the expansive Middleton Players ensemble has a blast with all of it.

Ingraham and Nichols are a great match for each other. Each has plenty of charisma and vocal power to own their roles. Nichols excels at conveying Polly’s ever-shifting moods — defiant, uncertain, joyous —while Ingraham leans hard into the physical comedy of his character, whether he’s stumbling around and stepping on people’s feet or twirling Polly to the song “Shall We Dance.” There are at least a few points where you almost expect cartoon sound effects to accompany his antics. Director/conductor Thomas Kasdorf’s skillful pit orchestra has the big Broadway sound covered.

Ingraham and Nichols get plenty of time in the spotlight, together and alone. They’re best when they’re paired, as in “Embraceable You,” the number in which Polly falls for Bobby/Zangler. Over the years, MPT has collected a stable of vocal talent, which serves well in the show’s many ensemble numbers. Put it this way: There’s never a worry about harmony or projection.

“Crazy In Love” isn’t especially egalitarian with its solo numbers, which has the somewhat unfortunate effect of leaving some serious vocal talent on the table. Anyone who’s seen Krystal Lonsdale sing (think last year’s production of “Falsettos” or Music Theatre of Madison’s 2016 production of “35MM”) knows she can really belt it. Here, she gets exactly one opportunity to shine — the bawdy number “Naughty Baby” she shares with Trevor J. Bass, who plays the show’s nominal villain. On the plus side, the script gives Bass and Lonsdale a lot of withering one-liners to throw at each other.

Sara Bartlett’s choreography is top notch, with lots of opportunities for the cast and ensemble to engage in chorus-line-style foot swiveling and head-bobbing. An extended presentation of “I Got Rhythm”—seriously, who could ask for anything more? — proves a great way to close the first act, and using pieces of rope to turn the women in the ensemble into human basses in “Slap That Bass,” is an inspired visual stroke. “What Causes That” finds Goderich’s Zangler doing a drunken duet with Ingraham’s Bobby while the latter is wearing his Zangler get-up was also expertly staged. Props to both actors for executing their moves while standing on chairs.

MPT has a recent history of going big with its sets. (Anyone remember [the on-stage helicopter in “Miss Saigon” from a few years ago?]) But “Crazy in Love” is more modest. Sometimes the show tilts toward realism, filled with set pieces representing the ramshackle buildings of Deadwood. At other points, it’s nothing more than a single actor and a spotlight, making the show feel more like a staged concert than a show. It’s an odd disconnect but hardly a deal-breaker.

This is not the first time MPT has done a musical about mounting a Broadway show. Last season, the company staged “42nd Street.” Whether that’s becoming a trend or not, the material is right in the company's wheelhouse. And as Gershwin might note, you can’t take that away from them.

Aaron R. Conklin writes his award-winning coverage of the Madison-area theater scene for madisonmagazine.com.