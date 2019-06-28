Middleton Players actor Katie Debs is unlucky with props

Photo by Ashton Siewart Katie Alicia Debs (right) has a hunk of burning love for Chaz Ingraham in Middleton Players’s production of “All Shook Up.”

Editor’s Note: “Stage Write/Stage Wrong” is an occasional series by Madison Magazine theater reviewer Aaron R. Conklin about those occasions when live performances do not go entirely according to the stage directions. Most actors, directors and designers have the grace and style to appreciate and/or survive dropped lines, stumbles and misbehaving props, but it's the confident ones who are willing to relive and share those experiences with us.

Katie Alicia Debs is ready for her tour through the Elvis library.

Debs, who’ll star as Natalie — the tomboy mechanic who falls hard for Chad (Chaz Ingraham), the Elvis stand-in in Middleton Players Theatre’s upcoming production of the jukebox musical "All Shook Up“ — gets to dance, dress as a dude and belt out Presley classics, including “Blue Suede Shoes.” It’s not a bad gig, all things considered.

Debs, a University of Wisconsin–Madison theater grad, has worked with Middleton Players frequently, and there are multiple good reasons for it.

“They ask a lot of their company — every show is an intense process,” Debs says. “But at the same time, they treat their leads the same way they treat their ensemble players. It’s like the saying goes: There are no little parts.”

Before she dons her leather jacket and those aforementioned shoes, Debs took a few minutes to share some of her more, um, memorable theater stories.

STAGE RIGHT

Debs has played the lead plenty of times in her career. She starred in Madison Theatre Guild’s “Alice: A New Rock Musical,” and Mercury Players Theatre/OUT!Cast’s “The Rocky Horror Show.” She’s also rocked plenty of ensembles. One of her favorite stories comes from the ensemble part she played in last year’s Mercury Players/OUT1Cast production of the cheesy ‘90s rock musical "Rock of Ages.”

The script called for Debs’ backup dancer to say something raunchy and risqué while accepting a pizza delivery onstage, but director Dana Pellebon didn’t want to take it in that direction.

“She basically said, ‘Katie, I’m going to give you a pizza. See what you can do with it,’” Debs says.

Debs kept it simple — and, unexpectedly, earned one of the show’s most memorable and funny moments. She walked across the stage to accept and pay for her supersized pizza, a pie she clearly intended to eat alone. She stopped, broke the fourth wall to look at the audience, and defiantly said, “What?” The audience roared.

STAGE WRONG

Debs is the first to admit it. “I’m incredibly clumsy with props,” she says. “If I’m given any prop, I’ll find a way to injure myself. Give me a fan and I’ll cut myself. Give me a beer glass, and I’ll give myself a fat lip.” So it probably didn’t bode well that Debs was part of the most jaw-dropping scene of last summer’s [Middleton Players Theatre production of “Legally Blonde.”] The scene involved some ridiculous choreography — several backup dancers, including Debs, had to execute a routine that involved some seriously high-energy jump roping. Not surprisingly, the routine didn’t always go off injury-free. In rehearsals she hit herself in the face with the plastic-beaded rope on more than one occasion.

During one of the actual performances, an entirely different problem emerged.

“I managed to trip so hard I snapped the rope in two,” Debs recalls.

Fortunately, the scene involved enough activity that she was able to quickly and inconspicuously drag the pieces offstage — where, amazingly, a stage hand had a replacement rope at the ready. Debs counts her lucky stars she kept her balance.

“Something could have happened that was much worse,” she laughs.

“All Shook Up” opened Thursday, June 27, and runs through Sunday at the Middleton Performance Center. For ticket information, click here.

Aaron R. Conklin writes his award-winning coverage of the Madison-area theater scene for madisonmagazine.com.