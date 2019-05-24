Memorial Weekend brings Brat Fest, ‘Fish Fry' and WisCon

Courtesy of Brat Fest

Memorial Day Weekend is upon us, and Madisonians know what that means: The World's Largest Brat Fest. Yep, it's time to stuff our faces and ears at this food-and-music fundraiser for local charities. And while the brat fest spans three days, don't overlook the rival Wurst Times Festival, which offers a more intimate affair for fans of local bands.

That's not all that's going on, though. The locally produced opera "Fish Fry" debuts, the feminist sci-fi and fantasy convention WisCon returns and a couple local bands throw CD release parties.

MUSIC

The World's Largest Brat Fest, Willow Island, Alliant Energy Center

Friday-Sunday, May 24-26

The big outdoor Madison music event taking place this and every Memorial Day Weekend is, of course, The World's Largest Brat Fest. The event serves up the aforementioned favorite food of many Wisconsinites, beer and sports (from 5K, 10K and 1-mile runs on Saturday morning to disc golf and tournaments for bratteyball, human foosball and beanbag toss players) to an extensive kids zone and carnival rides. But it's the music — a mix of nearly 100 local and touring acts — that draws the crowds to four stages for rock and metal, country, Latin and Christian acts. The headline acts include Smash Mouth, Randy Houser and Steve Adler of Guns ‘N Roses. Local groups set to play include Gabe Burdulis Band, Sunspot, WheelHouse, Katie Scullin, Wurk, Mars Hall, Last Crack, Racing Pulses and Lords of the Trident.

Graminy, The Brink Lounge

Friday, May 24, 7:30 p.m.

Madison's Graminy plays a lively and sophisticated hybrid of classical and bluegrass music the band calls "class-grass." The toe-tapping result from this five-piece, all-strings band — including long-time collaborators Chris Waggoner on fiddle and Mary Gaines on cello — can be heard live Friday at The Brink Lounge, a release party for their new CD also titled "Live at The Brink."

Snarky Puppy, Orpheum Theater

Friday, May 24, 8 p.m.

Snarky Puppy is not quite a jazz band, R&B band, instrumental band or jam band. But the three-time Grammy-winning, pseudo collective of some 25 musicians is definitely funky. The band released its latest studio album, "Immigrance," on March 15. See them at the Orpheum Friday night.

Anna Wang, Woodrow, High Noon Saloon

Saturday, May 25, 3 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Two separate shows by local acts make the High Noon Saloon the place to be (or return to) Saturday. Headlining in the late afternoon (after Immortal Girlfriend and Dashcam, both from Milwaukee) is Madison pop songstress Anna Wang. She'll take the stage to play new music she promised earlier this year in an interview with Madison Magazine. Latter that night is the album release party for Woodrow, an indie-pop band primarily made up of former University of Wisconsin–Madison students. Opening for them: Laska, Man Called Noon and Claxy.

Wurst Times Festival, High Noon Saloon

Sunday, May 26, 11 a.m.-midnight

The Wurst Times Festival, the annual alternative to the massive brat fest, puts 35 Madison bands on five stages of its own at the High Noon Saloon/Brink Lounge/Brass Ring complex all day Sunday. The lineup includes The North Code, Joe Price and The Cost, Bosky Point The Getaway Drivers, Gentle Brontosaurus and The Civil Engineers. All proceeds benefit the Madison Area Music Association.

SOLD OUT: John Prine and Todd Snider, Overture Hall, Overture Center for the Arts

Saturday, May 25

Not surprisingly, tickets sold out to the John Prine and Todd Snider show in Overture Hall. Prine is a two-time Grammy winner with more than 50 years as a performer. Snider, who has also played folk and roots music over his nearly 25-year career, released his 18th album in February.

THEATER

"Fish Fry," Tap It/new Works Theater, 1957 Winnebago Street

Thursday-Saturday, May 23-25, 7:30 p.m.; May 25-26, 3 p.m.; June 1, 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; June 2, 3 p.m.

"Fish Fry" is purposefully convoluted comedic opera co-produced by Fresco Opera Theatre and Tap It/new works Ensemble Theater. Well-known operatic pieces by Verdi, Mozart and Bize are given original, silly lyrics as the story of a restauranteur — know for the best fish fry on Lake Cattywompus — holds a contest to choose her successor plays out.

SPECIAL EVENT

WisCon, Concourse Hotel and Governor's Club

Friday-Monday, May 24-27

WisCon, the feminist science fiction and fantasy convention, returns for its 43rd year with author readings and panels, artist workshops and rooms for gamers, vendors, auction item bidders and, new this year, the Introvert Corner. Guests of honor include G. Willow Wilson, author of the ongoing comicbook "Ms Marvel" about a 16-year-old Muslim superhero, and Charlie Jane Anders, a Hugo Award winner and publisher of other magazine.