Meet three of Madison's queens of many colors

PHOTOS: 3 of Madison's fabulous drag queens Photo by Patrick Stutz Photography Anya Knees (left), Bryanna Banx$ (center) and Bianca Lynn Breeze (right) [ + - ] Photo by Patrick Stutz Photography Bryanna Banx$ (front) and Anya Knees (back) [ + - ] Photo by Patrick Stutz Photography Anya Knees [ + - ] Photo by Patrick Stutz Photography Anya Knees, Bianca Lynn Breeze and Bryanna Banx$ (front to back) [ + - ] Photo by Patrick Stutz Photography Bryanna Banx$ [ + - ] Photo by Patrick Stutz Photography Bianca Lynn Breeze [ + - ] Photo by Patrick Stutz Photography Bianca Lynn Breeze [ + - ]

Bryanna Banx$, Bianca Lynn Breeze and Anya Knees are serving looks and slaying the drag scene in Wisconsin. Bryanna Banx$ was named Miss Gay Madison in 2018 and reigns supreme as Miss Club Wisconsin 2019, a coveted state drag title with a 15-year legacy. Her list of awards and titles goes back to 2005 and is impressive. Bianca Lynn Breeze wore the crown as Miss Club Wisconsin 2017 and was also Miss Wisconsin Entertainer of the Year in 2013. Anya Knees helps run the show in town as the current Werqin’ Girls Show director at FIVE Nightclub. All three queens often share the stage at FIVE Nightclub, Prism Dance Club, Majestic Theater and other area venues. We asked these fabulous performers a few questions about how they give color to their characters from their makeup to their outfits to their personas.

How would you describe your wardrobe color palette?

Bryanna: I like to be bright, vibrant and sparkly. I have costumes in probably every color, so I would just sum it up as a beautiful box of crayons, the scented kind, that smell good anyway. Entertainers, please wash your costumes and spray some perfume on you for the audience before you hit that stage.

Anya: Colorful, bold and opulent

Bianca: Bianca is my inner drag diva. She loves glitz, glam and sparkle. She’s the type of drag queen that when she walks by you, you do a double take. Her wardrobe is all that glitters, sparkles and shows off her nice assets. With her striking blue eyes, blues and purples are her favorite.

What are your go-to colors for your signature makeup look?

Bryanna: Everyone would say Bryanna is all about her pink. While I will admit pink will always be somewhere on my face, I do love to dabble with reds, blues, browns and, of course, the black. I love a good mix of feminine colors to help emphasize my feminine shape, my feminine features and my feminine look. WOMAN, baby!

Anya: ROYGBIV (the whole rainbow)

Bianca: Bianca’s signature look is what I like to call a clown phish. “Phish” in drag terms means you look very feminine. Clowns are always colorful, so therefore I am a clown phish. I like to add all of the colors to my looks and often match my colors with my outfits. I like to blend two to three colors together to really make the audience say, “Wow!”

How do you bring color to your onstage persona?

Bryanna: Every entertainer should have a friendly, bubbly, outgoing, approachable onstage persona. I say what I say and sometimes don’t always mean what I say. Drag queens are supposed to say things that make you feel good, laugh, cry, drop your jaw or gasp with air. I am outspoken. I am fun. I like to bring the audience into my performances and keep them engaged all four and a half minutes long. If it wasn’t for the audience, there would be no us, so that onstage persona needs to act as a retention device sorta speak by retaining those customers and making sure they come back show after show.

Anya: I bring the color red to my persona because the color red is the color of love and sensuality. I love drag and how I can use my art to make others happy.

Bianca: I grew up loving musicals and theater, but deep down I’m a Britney fangirl. In some shows you may find me performing a fun dramatic theater performance from “Wicked” or “Rent.” Other times you might find me pooching around to Britney Spears or Meghan Trainor.

This article is part of the May cover story "50 Things That Give Madison Color." Click here for the cover story.