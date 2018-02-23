Arts and Culture

Meet the man behind the (stage) curtain

James DeVita receive top nod for Best Local Actor

You’re going to want to pay attention to this man behind—and in front of—the stage curtain. James DeVita is this year’s Best of Madison local actor.

DeVita is a familiar face at American Players Theatre in Spring Green as a core acting company member, but he also is a playwright, a director and an author—a true wizard in the acting field.

His 2017 seasonal performance in “A View From the Bridge” received numerous positive reviews.

Watch his sure-to-be magical performances in the upcoming “Heartbreak House” and “The Blood Knot” during APT’s 2018 season.

