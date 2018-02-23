Meet the man behind the (stage) curtain

Get Madison Magazine delivered to your office or home.
Gift subscriptions now available!Subscribe Now
You’re going to want to pay attention to this man behind—and in front of—the stage curtain. James DeVita is this year’s Best of Madison local actor.
DeVita is a familiar face at American Players Theatre in Spring Green as a core acting company member, but he also is a playwright, a director and an author—a true wizard in the acting field.
His 2017 seasonal performance in “A View From the Bridge” received numerous positive reviews.
Watch his sure-to-be magical performances in the upcoming “Heartbreak House” and “The Blood Knot” during APT’s 2018 season.
Get Madison Magazine delivered to your office or home.
Gift subscriptions now available!Subscribe Now
Come along on a journey to find out which businesses, people and places were voted the very best...Read More »
Sign up for e-newsletters to get the first taste of Madison Magazine's top stories and more!Read More »