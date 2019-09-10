Madison native to appear on NBC's 'Songland' Wednesday night

Courtesy of JT Roach

JT Roach, a Madison Edgewood High School and University of Wisconsin–Madison graduate, is going to appear on NBC's "Songland" Wednesday night.

"Songland" is a songwriting competition series, where songwriters have a chance to pitch songs for famous celebrities to sing.

Roach has been living in California for a couple of years to pursue his music career as a songwriter.

On Roach's episode, the contestants are pitching their songs for OneRepublic, which is known for songs like "Apologize," "Stop and Stare," and "Counting Stars."

Roach is set to perform his original song called "Somebody to Love." NBC released a clip of the song Tuesday along with some of the feedback from the judges and OneRepublic.

Members of OneRepublic said they have never taken an outside song for as long as the band has existed.