Madison musicians make new music

"Beacon"

Anna Vogelzang

Indie-pop singer-songwriter Anna Vogelzang lived in Madison for eight years before she left for Los Angeles in 2016. While here, she became a local favorite, teaching at Girls Rock Camp Madison and founding Wintersong, an annual holiday music revue that raises money for the Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin. She's kept a toehold in both efforts it turns out. On Oct. 4, Vogelzang released her new album, "Beacon," and a video for the first single, "Icarus," was created by the campers at Rock n' Roll Camp for Girls Los Angeles last June. On tour in support of the album, Vogelzang played several shows in Wisconsin in October. She's due to return to Madison to play at the seventh annual Wintersong on Dec. 7 at Barrymore Theatre. Download "Beacon" at theanna.com.

"Ali Shuffle"

Immigré

Although the trio of instrumental tracks on "Ali Shuffle" were recorded in studio, it's easy to hear how the big horn section, funky bass lines, congas and djembes bring crowds to their feet at live Immigré shows. This September release should tide over fans of the 10-piece Afrobeat ensemble until an 11-track album (including these three songs) is released this coming spring.Keep an eye on immigreband.com for a release date.

"Ringin' the Doorbell"

Sortin' the Mail

Last August, the five-piece (sans drummer) bluegrass band Sortin' the Mail released its third album, "Ringin' the Doorbell." Sortin' the Mail — winners of the Madison Area Music Association award for "Best Country and Bluegrass Performers of the Year" in 2018 and 2019 — describes the new record as "a rollicking mix of wild original instrumentals and boisterous odes to dogs, distances and running away from home." The songs were recorded live at Barrymore Theatre. A downloadable version was not available at press time from sortinthemail.com, but physical CDS are available at the band's shows, such as at Alchemy the first Saturday of every month. “ OVerture ,” “ Corridoré ”

"OVerture"

Outside Voices

On this tight, nine-track hip-hop record, the seven emcees and producers that make up Outside Voices smoothly trade often self-referential verses. The rapping on display (from B-Luv, Evaridae, Liquidform, Mr. Bomb Camp, Neumy, Rambunxious and Reconsiderate) differs in style, but confident production results in a seamless sound and vision. This is a solid follow-up to Outside Voices' 2018 self-titled debut EP. Get the new album at ovcrew.bandcamp.com/album/overture.

"Corridoré"

Corridoré

The self-titled debut LP from Corridoré — which describes itself as an "atmospheric blackened post-metal" band — has four tracks that deliver 37 minutes of heavy, layered, dark music inspired by the D.H. Lawrence poem "The Ship of Death," which tells of an ill-fated sea voyage. Squalls of punishing rhythms and screamed vocals make way for spare, acoustic sections — like the coming and going of violent storms. Download the album at corridor.bandcamp.com.