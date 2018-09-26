Looking back at American Players Theatre's summer season

PHOTOS: Remembering American Players Theatre's 2018 season Photo by Liz Lauren Apparently, Harry has some sevens: Colleen Madden (right) twists David Daniel into knots in "Born Yesterday." [ + - ] Photo by Liz Lauren ICE in the house: Turning Angelo's guards into ICE agents was a modern stroke of genius in "Measure for Measure." [ + - ] Photo by Liz Lauren The final steps: Jim Ridge faces his end in "Exit the King." [ + - ] Photo by Liz Lauren They're screaming on the inside: Colleen Madden, Tim Gittings, Phoebe Gonzalez, Jonathon Smoots and Jim DeVita in "Heartbreak House." [ + - ] Photo by Liz Lauren Do not Mess With Liz: Kelsey Brennan's death stare is unforgettable in "Our Country's Good." [ + - ] Photo by Liz Lauren You're Going to Say It Again, Aren't You?: Nate Burger (left) awaits another "M'Dear" from Marcus Truschinski in "The Recruiting Officer." [ + - ]

We’ve reached the home stretch. Only a few more weeks remain in American Players’ summer season. “Born Yesterday,” one of the 2018 season’s best offerings, closed last week. And three more shows shut down by the end of this week. You still have until Oct. 7 to take in one of the remaining five productions, but you’d better move fast.

While you’re busily scanning your calendars for open dates, let’s look back on six of the summer’s most memorable moments.

Colleen Soundtracks Gin Rummy

Colleen Madden was a stone-cold revelation as ex-showgirl Billie Dawn in “Born Yesterday,” one of the season’s comic high points. Her best moment came when she began distractedly babbling as she shuffled through her cards en route to kicking Harry Brock’s (David Daniel) butt at gin rummy, sending him into paroxysms of disbelief and irritation — and the crowd into howls of laughter. Not only was it a bust-a-gut funny scene, it was a great example of how well Madden inhabited her character.

The ICE Agents Commence a Beatdown

Sometimes, a company’s attempts to contemporize Shakespeare to the modern era work about as well as the Packer offense with a second-string quarterback. And sometimes they breathe vibrant new life into tricky plays. APT’s modern staging of “Measure for Measure” converted Angelo’s (Marcus Truschinski) guardsmen into ICE agents, complete with black sunglasses, Kevlar vests and truncheons. When they arrive to arrest — and lay the beatdown on — Claudio for impregnating his girlfriend, the Spring Green stage felt like it had suddenly been ripped from the headlines. In a season that was surprisingly political, this scene stood out.

Jim Ridge Faces the End

APT’s production of Eugene Ionesco’s “Exit the King” was an absurdist romp with plenty of big laughs —and a gut-punch of an ending. When Jim Ridge’s King finally runs out of excuses and dodges and must face his mortality, Ridge gives one of the most vulnerable performances he’s ever delivered. Standing in near darkness utterly defeated, he gave every single audience member sober pause.

That Primal Scream at the Start of the Second Act

There were lots of things to love about “Heartbreak Hotel,” director Aaron Posner’s take on George Bernard Shaw’s channeling of Anton Chekhov’s upper-class ennui and nihilism. Posner, the guy who’s been lampooning Chekhov in sharp modern spoofs like “Stupid F#$%ing Bird,” was obviously a great choice to helm this show. Nowhere was this more evident in the spontaneous and unexpected primal scream all of the characters let out at the beginning of the play’s second act. Realizing they were trapped in a boring lifestyle that’s slowly crumbling before their eyes, the scream turns it into a big shared joke with the audience.

Kelsey Brennan’s Death Stare

Liz Morden, Kelsey Brennan’s character in APT’s affecting production of “Our Country’s Good,” had plenty of reasons to hate the world. She’s betrayed by her father and family, unjustly framed for theft and sentenced to life in a penal colony in Australia. But the pure seething anger she exuded was downright unsettling to behold. Brennan’s Liz was a victimized viper constantly on the verge of striking, with sharp word or, worse, a blunt fist. We’ve seen Brennan disheveled before — last year’s production of “Three Sisters” springs to mind — but nothing quite like this. In a play filled with damaged characters, hers felt seared most deeply.

Whatever You Say, M’Dear

As artistic director Brenda DeVita correctly noted in our season preview, Marcus Truschinski was in for meaty summer. He had a comic blast as Touchstone in “As You Like It” and went toe to toe with a taut Melisa Pereyra as the falsely pious Angelo in “Measure for Measure.” But his tour de force came in “The Recruiting Officer,” portraying the jaunty, hair-triggered Captain Brazen, a man who was perpetually halfway to starting (and finishing) a sword duel. Brazen’s tendency to end all of his lines with an irritatingly familiar “M’Dear” — whether he was speaking to man, woman, friend or foe — was a hysterical character tic Truschinski leaned into with gusto. Combined with his skill at mugging to the crowd, Truschinski swiped the show out from under the rest of the cast.

Aaron R. Conklin writes his award-winning coverage of the Madison-area theater scene for madisonmagazine.com.