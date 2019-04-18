PHOTOS: Local artist creates colorful 'tactile meditations' Photo courtesy of Caryn Ann Bendrick Caryn Ann Bendrick's "Painting" hand-cut paper artwork. [ + - ] Photo courtesy of Caryn Ann Bendrick Caryn Ann Bendrick's "Lava Flow" hand-cut paper artwork. [ + - ] Photo courtesy of Caryn Ann Bendrick Caryn Ann Bendrick's "Pulse" hand-cut paper artwork. [ + - ] Photo courtesy of Caryn Ann Bendrick Caryn Ann Bendrick's "Chroma" hand-cut paper artwork. [ + - ] Photo courtesy of Caryn Ann Bendrick Caryn Ann Bendrick's "Lava Flow" hand-cut paper artwork. [ + - ] Photo courtesy of Caryn Ann Bendrick Caryn Ann Bendrick's "Untitled Triptych" hand-cut paper artwork. [ + - ] Photo courtesy of Caryn Ann Bendrick Caryn Ann Bendrick's "Electric" hand-cut paper artwork. [ + - ]

Caryn Ann Bendrick has always been bold and loud with her color choices for her artwork.

“When I look out into the art world, it’s artists who work without color that I envy, because I don’t find an ability to express myself that way,” says the Madison-area tactile artist.

Bendrick agonizes over her color palettes for her paper projects. With an X-acto knife and a lot of patience, she creates multilayered pieces that mimic either geometrical patterns or topographies. She calls them “tactile meditations.” She finds a relaxing quality in the work, and it can take her up to 60 hours to complete a single piece. The artist is self taught in this paper cutting practice and never knows how a piece will end up; she lets each crater and stream find its way into the piece as she goes.

“Usually I take some spontaneous sketch and I just expound upon it one layer after the other,” she says.

View this post on Instagram Time is running out folks! This is your last chance to see my tactile meditations in cut paper (and ink drawings) at Madison's Overture Center for the Arts. The show ends this Sunday, September 4th. . . . . #modernart #contemporaryart #fineart #abstract #art #cutpaper #byhand #handcut #xacto #papercutting #papersculpture #paper #sculpture #papercraft #paperartist #tactile #gestural #topography #canyon #overturecenter #supportyourlocalartists #madisonwi #madisonmakers #wisconsin #wisconsinartist #carynannbendrick A post shared by CARYN ANN BENDRICK (@carynannbendrick) on Aug 31, 2016 at 5:24pm PDT

This article is part of the April cover story "50 Things That Give Madison Color." Click here for the full story.