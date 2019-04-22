Arts and Culture

Lizzo coming to Madison in October

Artist recently released new album Friday

Lizzo, who released her third studio album "Cuz I Love You" Friday, announced new tour dates, including a stop in Madison.

Lizzo has toured previously with Haim and Florence and the Machine and started her own personal tour in 2019.

According to a Facebook post, Lizzo will be performing Oct. 10 at The Sylvee. Lizzo tweeted that since the first tour sold out so quickly, she decided to have more dates for the "Cuz I Love You Too Tour."

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday. Fan presale starts Tuesday.

