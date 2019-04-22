Lizzo coming to Madison in October

Get Madison Magazine delivered to your office or home.
Lizzo, who released her third studio album "Cuz I Love You" Friday, announced new tour dates, including a stop in Madison.
Lizzo has toured previously with Haim and Florence and the Machine and started her own personal tour in 2019.
According to a Facebook post, Lizzo will be performing Oct. 10 at The Sylvee. Lizzo tweeted that since the first tour sold out so quickly, she decided to have more dates for the "Cuz I Love You Too Tour."
Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday. Fan presale starts Tuesday.
