Lizzo coming to Madison in October

Wikimedia Commons, Andrew Moran Photo

Lizzo, who released her third studio album "Cuz I Love You" Friday, announced new tour dates, including a stop in Madison.

Lizzo has toured previously with Haim and Florence and the Machine and started her own personal tour in 2019.

According to a Facebook post, Lizzo will be performing Oct. 10 at The Sylvee. Lizzo tweeted that since the first tour sold out so quickly, she decided to have more dates for the "Cuz I Love You Too Tour." The 1st tour sold out so damn quick we had to do it again!!! Allow me to introduce the *DRUMROLL PLEASE* 🥁..................

Cuz I Love You Too Tour❤️



are we coming to ur city tho?! 🤔



Fan presale starts 4/23!!!! SIGN UP FOR MY EMAIL LIST AT https://t.co/SPJv0LtJNz pic.twitter.com/0gTt6LHlE5 — |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) April 22, 2019

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday. Fan presale starts Tuesday.