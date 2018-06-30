Knowledge is power in APT's ‘Born Yesterday'

Photo by Liz Lauren Colleen Madden (right) and David Daniel show new sides to their acting talents in “Born Yesterday.”

Watching Colleen Madden play a ditzy, soon-to-be-empowered ex-showgirl in American Players Theatre’s production of Garson Kanin’s 1940s-era comedy “Born Yesterday,” it’s easy to recall a line she delivered a few years ago, as a different character in a different production by a different theater company:

“You have never seen the likes of me before.”

Madden delivered the line while playing a very unorthodox version of the Ghost of Christmas Present in CTM’s 2016 of “A Christmas Carol.” In the context of “Born Yesterday,” the line doesn’t quite ring true. There are plenty of theatrical examples of less-educated women triumphing over doubters and adversity with determination and some assistance (think Eliza Doolittle in “My Fair Lady” or Elle Woods in “Legally Blonde”).

But in the context of Madden’s acting career (at APT and in Madison), it’s dead-on. Madden has never rocked a character quite like this before. As Billie Dawn, Madden bends her acting skills in impressive new directions, and they help make “Born Yesterday” the best and funniest of APT’s first wave of shows this season.

Billie comes to Washington, D.C. on the meaty arm of Harry Brock (David Daniel), a junk dealer who’s trying to take his skeezy empire global by greasing the palm of a slick southern senator (James Ridge, Madden’s real-life spouse). Billie’s glaring lack of sophistication — apparent in her wry expressions and uncomfortable glances at the floor — quickly becomes a serious liability. So Brock hires Paul Verrall (Reese Madigan), a bespectacled, Colin Firth-esque journalist who’s doing a story on him, to polish Billie’s rough edges. (We’re asked to overlook the serious ethical compromise Paul makes by taking Brock’s money.)

As they say, a little knowledge — combined with a big-time crush on your teacher/mentor — goes a long way. Soon, Billie’s immersing herself in Sibellius, Alexander Pope and Tom Paine, taking trips to the National Gallery and starting to seriously question the role Brock has rudely imposed on her.

Madden’s Billie is a hilarious collection of endearing and annoying tics. She babbles random nonsense as she’s sorting cards in gin rummy. She winks and thrusts out her hip to break tension. Madden’s clear-as-a-bell vocal delivery, always one of her strengths as an actor, emphasizes Billie’s childlike wonder in unexpected ways. And those ways evolve as Paul’s tutelage begin to open her world. It’s a joy to watch her begin to wake up and take control of her situation.

After the relative barrenness of the set in APT’s “As You Like It,” the Jazz-era stylings of Nathan Stuber’s set are a welcome relief, reveling in the era’s post World War II excess.

From a modern zeitgeist perspective, Garson Kanin couldn’t possibly, more than six decades ago, have anticipated the ascension of our 45th president. Then again, he had plenty of Teapot Dome-era archetypes of political corruption from which to draw, and Harry Brock resembles both of those ambitious heels as well as the current occupant of the White House.

Brock’s a meat-headed lug, the kind of guy who routinely sports fat, loud neckties that end somewhere around his esophagus. He adds an extra syllable to words like “pregnant” and “business.” He loudly courts Paul’s scrutiny: “Make me out to be a mug and a roughneck — you do me good,” he crows. Where have we heard this before?

Daniel, who’s also exploring a different sort of character the we’ve seen him tackle previously, embraces all of Brock’s most uncouth characteristics — Dude, stop picking your toes! — and somehow manages to humanize Brock, who’s both verbally and physically abusive toward Billie. His performance is a fascinating counterpoint to Ridge’s cool remove and the steely, pragmatic compromise of John Taylor Phillips’s Ed Devery, the lawyer Brock retains to keep him out of trouble.

It’s also fascinating to see Madden and Daniel, who have found acting gold collaborating in everything from Shakespearean comedies to Irish dramas, discover new connections as they explore new roles. Watching their characters needle each other, it’s easy to understand why Billie and Harry’s relationship has worked this long — and why it’s not destined for failure.

The play’s money line — “A world full of ignorant people is too dangerous to live in” — had its intended effect on opening night, as the audience burst into applause. But other lines also had a chilling modern resonance, like when Paul observes, “Eventually, selfishness gets to be a cause — and then it’s called fascism.” His speech near the end of the play about the death of the democratic ideal ought to sound hopelessly idealistic and outdated. Much to our chagrin, it doesn’t.

If that’s not enough to remind us that we have been here before, nothing will. In 2018, it’s somehow less easy to believe that a little education will be sufficient to beat back the corruption. “Born Yesterday” plays at APT’s Hill Theatre through Sept. 22.

Aaron R. Conklin writes his award-winning coverage of the Madison-area theater scene for madisonmagazine.com.