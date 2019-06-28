Head downtown for Shake the Lake and the dragon and lion dance competition

Photo by Justin Nuoffer

Stay in or within the vicinity of the Monona Terrace Convention Center this weekend and you'll find all the entertainment you could want. Go for the music and food festival Shake the Lake on both ends of the terrace Saturday and the unique Dragon and Lion Dance Competition inside on Saturday and Sunday.

As close to a guaranteed good time as that may be, there's also live music we recommend at the Memorial Union Terrace Thursday and on King Street and at the High Noon Saloon Friday. Also, Elvis and Shakespeare meet in Middleton and nationally known comedians perform at Comedy on State and Overture Hall.

SPECIAL EVENT

Shake the Lake, John Nolen Drive

Saturday, June 29, 5-11 p.m.

Shake the Lake, now in its fifth year, brings two stages for country and rock music, food and drink, family entertainment (juggling show, animal petting area and face painting) and a fireworks display to the Lake Monona shoreline. On the rock stage, Madison bands The Family Business and Chaser get things started before headliner Hairball plays homage to '80s arena rock. On the country stage, rising young singer-songwriters Dylan Schneider and Dylan Scott take their turns, then Grammy Award nominee Lee Brice shares his gospel-tinged country music.

USDLDF Dragon & Lion Dance Championships, Monona Terrace Convention Center

Saturday-Sunday, June 29-30, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Teams of dancers in elaborate Chinese dragon and lion costumes, acrobats and drummers will compete in this second annual national competition. Free and open to the public, 17 teams from 10 states will vie for the top honors in various categories. The competitors include Zhong Yi Kung Fu Association of Madison, comprised of 20 members ages 9 to 29.

MUSIC

The Oak Street Ramblers, Gabe Burdulis, Memorial Union Terrace

Thursday, June 27, 5-7 p.m., 9 p.m.-midnight

First up, from Madison's east side, The Oak Street Ramblers take to the Union Terrace stage. With five vocalists among their six members, the band says it plays bluegrass that "wouldn't sound out of place at a barn dance circa 1954." Then, starting at 9 p.m., Madison native Gabe Burdulis returns from his current home in Nashville to perform with Ali Morgan, a teenage country singer. Her background reminds us of Burdulis, who was a bit of a child progeny when playing regularly in Madison bars not that long ago.

Built to Spill, Live on King Street

Friday, June 28, 7 p.m.

Indie-rock stalwart band Built to Spill headlines the second free concert in the Live on King Street series. This year happens to be the 20th anniversary of "Keep it Like a Secret," the second album for Warner Bros. Records and first to bring both critical and commercial success for Built to Spill. So come celebrate the Idahoans' longevity. Opening: Oruã, Clarke & the Himselfs.

Seasaw, Madison Malone, Paper Holland, High Noon Saloon

Friday, June 28, 8:30 p.m.

Seasaw — the guitar-centered, indie-pop duo from Madison comprised of Meg Golz and Eve Wilczewski — has "Big Dogs," the album they put out last September, to draw from at their show Friday night at the High Noon Saloon. Portage native Madison Malone has been playing live (in the Los Angeles area, where she's lived for several years) the piano songs she's recorded for an EP expected later this year. Completing the indie-pop triumvirate, is opener Paper Holland.

THEATER

"All Shook Up," Middleton Performing Arts Center

Thursday-Saturday, June 27-29, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, June 30, 2 p.m.

The King and the Bard — the music of Elvis meets Shakespeare's "Twelfth Night." In a nutshell, that sums up "All Shook Up," the musical that Middleton Players Theatre is staging this weekend. Expect "Heartbreak Hotel," "Jailhouse Rock" and "Don't be Cruel" and other songs sung by Chad (played by Chaz Ingraham), a black leather-sporting guitarist/motorcyclist after he arrives in a conservative small town in 1955.

COMEDY

David Attell, Comedy on State

Friday, June 28, 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. (Saturday shows sold-out)

Stand-up comedian David Attell comes to Comedy on State for four shows over two nights. The New Yorker has appeared in the movies of fellow comedian Amy Schumer, Pete Holmes' HBO show "Crashing" and has voiced characters for several animated series.

"Latin History for Morons," John Leguizamo, Overture Hall, Overture Center for the Arts

Friday, June 28, 7:30 p.m.

After finding very little Latino history in his son's textbooks, actor-comedian John Leguizamo created his one-man show "Latin History for Morons." In 110 minutes, Leguizamo covers more 3,000 years of history — from the Mayans to rapper Pitbull.

Joel Patenaude is associate editor of Madison Magazine.