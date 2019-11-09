Arts and Culture

Go on a nostalgic trip through a photography exhibit at the airport

Exhibit features faces of railroading in Wisconsin

Nov 09, 2019

The Dane County Regional Airport may not be where you'd expect an exhibit on a different form of mass transportation. Nevertheless, "Faces of Railroading: Railroading and the Making of Madison and Dane County" in the airport's Art Court takes viewers on a nostalgic trip. 

The photography collection includes the faces of several people who spent decades working on the local railroads — such as conductor Tom Burke, shown helping people board the last Milwaukee Road passenger train out of the Madison depot on April 30, 1971 (pictured left).

That photo, and many others included in the exhibit, was taken by John Gruber, who founded the Center for Railroad Photography & Art during his 35-year tenure in the University of Wisconsin–Madison's publications department. Gruber died on Oct. 9, 2018. The exhibit can be seen at the airport until Jan. 26, 2020.

