Freakfest organizers announce 2019 music lineup

MADISON, Wis. - Organizers of Freakfest, the annual Halloween music festival on State Street, announced the lineup for the Oct. 26 event Tuesday.

The Mountain Dew Stage at Capitol Square will have headliner Lil Yachty, along with Webster X, Mic Kellogg, DJay Mando and Alexander Kain.

On the Ian's Pizza Stage at Gilman Street, the Gin Blossoms will headline. Other performers include Buffalo Gospel, German Art Students, Heavy Looks and No Love Dog.

The last stage on Frances Street will have Rob Hicks, TeawhYB, Yung Sum, Jayne Joyce, Landon Devon and brightviolet.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at madfreakfest.com or purchased in person at B-Side Records, Knuckleheads, Ragstock, Sunshine Daydream, The University Book Store, The Soap Opera, Community Pharmacy, Ian's Pizza, Los Gemelos, The Orpheum Theater and The Sylvee Box Office.