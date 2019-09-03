Arts and Culture

Freakfest organizers announce 2019 music lineup

Lil Yachty, Gin Blossoms to headline

By:

Posted: Sep 03, 2019 11:51 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 11:51 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Organizers of Freakfest, the annual Halloween music festival on State Street, announced the lineup for the Oct. 26 event Tuesday.

The Mountain Dew Stage at Capitol Square will have headliner Lil Yachty, along with Webster X, Mic Kellogg, DJay Mando and Alexander Kain.

On the Ian's Pizza Stage at Gilman Street, the Gin Blossoms will headline. Other performers include Buffalo Gospel, German Art Students, Heavy Looks and No Love Dog.

The last stage on Frances Street will have Rob Hicks, TeawhYB, Yung Sum, Jayne Joyce, Landon Devon and brightviolet.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at madfreakfest.com or purchased in person at B-Side Records, Knuckleheads, Ragstock, Sunshine Daydream, The University Book Store, The Soap Opera, Community Pharmacy, Ian's Pizza, Los Gemelos, The Orpheum Theater and The Sylvee Box Office.

Copyright 2019 by Madison Magazine. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Madison Magazine Subscription

Get Madison Magazine delivered to your office or home.

Gift subscriptions now available!

Subscribe Now

Latest City Life Articles

Latest Dining & Drink Articles

Sign-up for our event newsletter

This Week's Circulars