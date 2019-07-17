Dean Robbins' book takes young readers to the moon

Dean Robbins — a nationally syndicated TV columnist and former arts editor and editor-in-chief for Isthmus — has for the past 12 years applied his journalistic skills to writing children's books on historic figures. He wrote "Two Friends: Susan B. Anthony and Frederick Douglass" and "Miss Paul and the President: The Creative Campaign for Women's Right to Vote," both published in 2016.

But Robbins' 2017 book "Margaret and the Moon: How Margaret Hamilton Saved the First Lunar Landing" is set on the same lunar landscape as "The Astronaut Who Painted the Moon," which was published in May and raised questions which Robbins kindly answered.

Did you come to write this book about astronaut Alan Bean directly from having written "Margaret and the Moon"?

I grew up during the 1960s space race, and writing "Margaret and the Moon" 40 years later rekindled my childhood love of astronauts. In the heyday of the Apollo missions, I kept an astronaut scrapbook, followed all the countdowns on television and stayed up late in my footie pajamas to watch the first moon landing in 1969.

After finishing "Margaret and the Moon," I continued reading about the space program and discovered a little-known fact about Apollo 12's Alan Bean. Alan was not only a pilot, an engineer and the fourth person to walk on the moon, but also a talented painter inspired by Claude Monet. As the first visual artist to travel in outer space, he devoted his post-NASA career to expressing how it felt to see another world. It struck me that the combination of art and science in Alan's amazing life would make a unique children's story.

Alan Bean died last May, a year before the publication of your book. How much of it were you able to share with him and what was his input on it? Did you consider including more of his art in the book?

Since Alan is one of my lifelong heroes, I was shy about contacting him to collaborate on "The Astronaut Who Painted the Moon." But he responded immediately and was excited about the project. He'd always been eager to share his experience of outer space with those of us who'd never have a chance to go there, and I think he relished the idea of doing so for a brand-new audience: elementary school readers.

Alan generously read over my manuscript, made suggestions and offered a handful of his own paintings to complement Sean Rubin's vivid illustrations. He also helped me understand his unusual approach to artmaking. He sprinkled his canvases with moon dust, scraped them with moon tools and stomped on them with moon boots to give the work a physical connection to his time in space.

Sadly, Alan didn't get to see the finished version of "The Astronaut Who Painted the Moon" before he died last spring. But he did get to read my final manuscript. In the last note he sent me, he said something I will always cherish and will always keep in my astronaut scrapbook. The email simply said, in all caps, "HELLO DEAN, THIS IS BEAUTIFULLY WRITTEN. ALAN." Yes, I can die happy.

