‘Charlotte's Web' star shares stories from the stage

Photo courtesy of CTM Radiant and terrific, that's Jessica Lanius as the title character in the Children's Theater of Madison production of "Charlotte's Web."

Photo courtesy of CTM Radiant and terrific, that's Jessica Lanius as the title character in the Children's Theater of Madison production of "Charlotte's Web."

Editor’s Note: “Stage Write/Stage Wrong” is an occasional series by Madison Magazine theater reviewer Aaron R. Conklin about those occasions when live performances do not go entirely according to the stage directions. Most actors, directors and designers have the grace and style to appreciate and/or survive dropped lines, stumbles and misbehaving props, but it's the confident ones who are willing to relive and share those experiences with us.

We’re used to seeing Jessica Lanius’ work behind the scenes of Madison theater productions, whether it’s in her primary role as artistic director of Theatre LILA or the collaborative motion and choreography work she’s done with American Players Theatre and CTM.

We’re less accustomed to seeing her on stage — although she did have a memorable role in “The Bed,” the original production her company staged last year.

We now get another chance. Lanius stars as the clever and erudite spider in CTM’s “Charlotte’s Web,” currently on stage in the Overture Center Playhouse. Her costume lacks eight legs, but the role’s still a physical challenge. Remember, Charlotte spends most of the play either up high in the rafters or writing messages in her webs.

“I’ve had my web workout for the last 10 days,” Lanius admits after a rehearsal. “I have kneepads and I have bruises on my knees.”

This production isn’t the only time Lanius has been bumped and bruised by her craft. She recently shared a couple of triumphant and injurious stories with us.

STAGE RIGHT

Lanius made a hugely successful career out of melding theater and motion. The spark for that pairing came when she was an undergrad working on her fine arts degree. As part of a festival entry, she and a friend created a dance-based vignette about the unlikeliest of subjects: domestic violence. It was called “16 While You Were Watching,” so named for the statistic about the estimated number of women in the U.S. who suffer from domestic abuse each minute.

“It was a turning point for me as an artist,” she recalls. “I loved this idea of telling a story through the lens of movement.”

Lanius and her classmate performed it at the American College Dance Festival in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

“I didn’t know I could really do this,” Lanius says. “We looked at each other and said, ‘We’re actors, not dancers.’ We were definitely the outsiders at that event. But we just connected. I have never been as committed to an audience.”

“16 While You Were Watching” killed at the festival, eventually earning Lanius the opportunity to perform it at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. The rest, as they say, is (dramatic) history.

STAGE WRONG

The characters in the popular bedroom farce/play-within-a play “Noises Off” are supposed to stumble and pratfall — it’s in the script and a huge part of the fun of the show. But back when she starred as Brooke in a 1994 festival production of the play in Ohio, Lanius accidentally took things a little further.

“Obviously, there’s a lot of running around in your underwear,” Lanius says. “It’s the only show I’ve been part of where it’s really hard not to break character, because you’re trying so hard not to laugh.”

On one particular night, Lanius came close to breaking a few other things. In a scene in which her character is supposed to tumble through a window, Lanius, whose character was wearing a negligee, nylons and high heels, accidentally stumbled and smacked her head hard on the window sill. As she then tried to complete her scripted pratfall, she ripped her nylons and lost one of her shoes. The audience thought it was part of the hijinks. Lanius had do some quick recovery — and then walk up a set of stairs.

“I was trying not to laugh so hard,” she recalls. “I was hobbling on one high heel and one bare foot. Between the combination of pain and wobbling, I didn’t think to take the other shoe off.”

She obviously survived the experience. We’re just glad this happened in a farce, and not, say, “The Glass Menagerie.”

CTM’s “Charlotte’s Web” runs through October 21. For ticket information, click here.

Aaron R. Conklin writes his award-winning coverage of the Madison-area theater scene for Madison Magazine.com.