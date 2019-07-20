Catch upcoming shows by Black Midi and Flying Lotus

Photo by Geordon Wollner 745ish , a band comprised of Matt Mirkes (left) and Nathan Hahn, recently released their first song.

Editor's Note: This is a monthly Madison Magazine blog that dives deep into the Madison music scene. Logan Rude is a recent University of Wisconsin–Madison graduate, former editor-in-chief of Emmie, the student-run bi-annual music magazine, and a current editorial intern at Madison Magazine.

That'sLife First Show

Last month I wrote about Max Rammer and the music he makes under the moniker ThatsLife. On June 28 he had his first show alongside Minneapolis artist Freaque. Held at the Crescendo Espresso Bar + Music Cafe, it was Rammer's first live performance, and while I've heard his recorded music, his live show proved he has a great singing voice. Within the first 15 minutes the venue was filled to capacity and sold out. It was incredibly heartening to see so many of Rammer's hometown friends and family there to support him. When he returns in the fall as a University of Wisconsin–Madison student, hopefully he'll continue performing across the city.

745ish Releases First Song

Also last month, EMMIE magazine premiered music from new Madison-based band 745ish. Comprised of Matt Mirkes and Nathan Hahn, the group has started off on an incredibly strong note. In line with the cowboy aesthetic that seems to be taking over popular culture, their debut song "Drive" sounds like an updated classic western ballad. The song is about leaving behind everything in search of something or someone in a distant memory.

I haven't heard anything like this from the Madison music scene. Unfortunately this is the only song 745ish has released so far, so I'll be patiently waiting for what comes next.

Black Midi on the Terrace, July 23

There are great concerts and new music releases to look forward to next month — especially if the sameness of pop-influenced indie rock is getting to you.

If you're craving an absurdly energetic show, then you should check out Black Midi on the Memorial Union Terrace on Tuesday, July 23. Black Midi's music absolutely rips. Their debut album, "Schlagenheim," is a meandering collection of spastic, noisy rock that moves at hyper speed.

The group first appeared on the UK scene after a video of theirs went viral online. Since then they've amassed quite the following. Each song on the new record includes frenetic percussion, constructed guitar progressions and vocals that sound like a fusion of a Shakespearean soliloquy and a manic episode. I've been listening to their debut non-stop, and I'm unbelievably excited to witness the madness on the terrace for myself.

Flying Lotus at The Sylvee, Aug. 21

A little more that a month from now, legendary producer Flying Lotus will play at The Sylvee on his "Flying Lotus in 3D" tour. Earlier this summer, Flying Lotus, whose given name is Steven Ellison, released the album "Flamagra," with contributions from George Clinton, Solange and director David Lynch. It's hard to say exactly what "Flying Lotus in 3D" means, but knowing Ellison's propensity for the strange and experimental, the Flying Lotus performance may be one of the most unique shows at The Sylvee so far.

New Music Expected from CRASHprez and knowisthetime

Normally I wouldn't speculate about unreleased projects, particularly when news of one comes from a single tweet. But its likely new music from Madison's Michael Penn II, aka CRASHprez, and knowisthetime is imminent.

Back in late January, CRASHprez and fellow MC defcee rapped over some stellar beats by knowisthetime called "Sunday No. 1." In late June, defcee released his "Summer Courses EP," which featured CRASHprez on it. Then @defcee on July 9 tweeted "The music @CRASHprez and knowsthename are releasing before the end of the summer is incredible."

Concerts on the Square, July 24 and 31

Don't forget there are only two weeks of Concerts on the Square remaining this summer. If you've been planning on going but haven't, make sure to make it happen the last two Wednesday nights this month.

On July 24, the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra will be joined by the group Jeans ‘n Classics to play songs from The Beatles' album "Abbey Road." And on July 31, the season-ending concert, the orchestra will play Mozart's "Magic Flute," Stravinsky's "Firebird Suite" and welcome pianist Ilya Yakushev on Rachmaninov's "Piano Concerto No. 2."

Well, that's what I've got for you this month. Beat the summer heat by staying hydrated and happily attending concerts in the Madison area. Catch me on Twitter at @loganrude_.