Cat video festival headed to Madison in March
CatVideoFest shows the best internet cat videos
A video festival devoted to raising awareness and money for cats is coming to Marcus Point Cinemas in Madison on March 11.
CatVideoFest showcases a 70-minute compilation reel of the latest cat videos. A release says the videos are pulled from "countless hours of unique submissions and sourced animations, music videos, and, of course, classic internet powerhouses."
CatVideoFest, which can only be seen in theaters, raises money for cats in need through partnerships with local cat charities, animal welfare organizations and shelters. A percentage of the proceeds from each events goes to help local organizations.
CatVideoFest will be shown at Point Cinema in Madison on March 11 at 7 p.m.
