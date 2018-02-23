Best of Madison 2018: Arts and Entertainment

Arts and Culture

The Great and Terrible Oz was pretty good at putting on a show, but Madison’s entertainers and artists know a thing or two as well. This year we welcome back multiple genres under the “local band or singer” category, which paints a better picture of Madison’s music scene. These 81 winners help make Madison magical, whether it be through song, dance, art—or an Instagram account featuring feline friends (we’re looking at you, Cats of Madison).

Local Actor
James DeVita
James Ridge
Clare Arena Haden

Art Gallery
Chazen Museum of Art
Madison Museum of Contemporary Art
Hatch Art House

Local Band or Singer – Alt/Indie
The Lower 5th
Late Harvest
Nate Meng and The Stolen Sea

Local Band or Singer – Blues
The Jimmys
The Kelsey Miles Band
The People Brothers Band

Local Band or Singer – Country
Madison County
WheelHouse
5th Gear

Local Band or Singer – Cover Band
Steely Dane
Madison County
5th Gear

Local Band or Singer – Folk/Bluegrass
WheelHouse
The Soggy Prairie Boys
No Name String Band

Local Band or Singer – Hip Hop/R&B
The People Brothers Band
Rob Dz
Young Delta

Local Band or Singer – Jazz
Ben Sidran
Cliff Frederiksen
Ben Ferris Octet

Local Band or Singer – Latin
Tony Castañeda
Golpe Tierra
Samba Novistas

Local Band or Singer – Rock/Metal
Cherry Pie
Lords of the Trident
Beth Kille

Local Band or Singer – Singer/Songwriter
WheelHouse
The Jimmys
Beth Kille

Local Blog
Things I Made Today
Doug Moe’s Madison
Madison Moms Blog

Classical Music Group
Madison Symphony Orchestra
Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra
The Madison Choral Project

Columnist/Print Journalist
Doug Moe, Madison Magazine
John Nichols, The Capital Times
Neil Heinen, Madison Magazine

Comedy Group
Monkey Business Institute
Atlas Improv Co. 
Sloshed Shakespeare

Local DJ
DJ Nick Nice
DJ Chamo
DJ Tim Walters

Museum
Madison Children’s Museum
Chazen Museum of Art
UW-Madison Geology Museum

Local News Website
channel3000.com
isthmus.com
madison.com

Performance Venue
Overture Center for the Arts
High Noon Saloon
Bartell Theatre

Performing Arts Group
American Players Theatre
Madison Symphony Orchestra
Children’s Theater of Madison

Photographer
ilana natasha photography
Laura Zastrow Photography
Maureen Cassidy Photography

Radio Team
Jonathan & Kitty, 105.5
Mel & Floyd, WORT 89.9
Jackson & Andi, Q106

Social Media Personality
Cats of Madison
Adam Sodersten, Clean Lakes Alliance
Amber Noggle

TV News Team
Christine Bellport & Charlie Shortino, NBC15*
Eric Franke & Charlotte Deleste, WISC-TV
Amber Noggle & Greg Jeschke, WKOW 27

TV Personality
Charlie Shortino, NBC15
Charlotte Deleste, WISC-TV
Amber Noggle, WKOW 27

Youth Performing Arts Group
Children’s Theater of Madison
Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestra
Young Shakespeare Players

*Hannah Anderson joined Christine Bellport and Charlie Shortino on the NBC15 Morning Show team in August 2017.

