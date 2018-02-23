Best of Madison 2018: Arts and Entertainment

Photo courtesy of Madison Magazine The Madison Symphony Orchestra won gold for Best Classical Musical Group.

Arts & Entertainment

The Great and Terrible Oz was pretty good at putting on a show, but Madison’s entertainers and artists know a thing or two as well. This year we welcome back multiple genres under the “local band or singer” category, which paints a better picture of Madison’s music scene. These 81 winners help make Madison magical, whether it be through song, dance, art—or an Instagram account featuring feline friends (we’re looking at you, Cats of Madison).

Local Actor

★James DeVita

★James Ridge

★Clare Arena Haden

Art Gallery

★Chazen Museum of Art

★Madison Museum of Contemporary Art

★Hatch Art House

Local Band or Singer – Alt/Indie

★The Lower 5th

★Late Harvest

★Nate Meng and The Stolen Sea

Local Band or Singer – Blues

★The Jimmys

★The Kelsey Miles Band

★The People Brothers Band

Local Band or Singer – Country

★Madison County

★WheelHouse

★5th Gear

Local Band or Singer – Cover Band

★Steely Dane

★Madison County

★5th Gear

Local Band or Singer – Folk/Bluegrass

★WheelHouse

★The Soggy Prairie Boys

★No Name String Band

Local Band or Singer – Hip Hop/R&B

★The People Brothers Band

★Rob Dz

★Young Delta

Local Band or Singer – Jazz

★Ben Sidran

★Cliff Frederiksen

★Ben Ferris Octet

Local Band or Singer – Latin

★Tony Castañeda

★Golpe Tierra

★Samba Novistas

Local Band or Singer – Rock/Metal

★Cherry Pie

★Lords of the Trident

★Beth Kille

Local Band or Singer – Singer/Songwriter

★WheelHouse

★The Jimmys

★Beth Kille

Local Blog

★Things I Made Today

★Doug Moe’s Madison

★Madison Moms Blog

Classical Music Group

★Madison Symphony Orchestra

★Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra

★The Madison Choral Project

Columnist/Print Journalist

★Doug Moe, Madison Magazine

★John Nichols, The Capital Times

★Neil Heinen, Madison Magazine

Comedy Group

★Monkey Business Institute

★Atlas Improv Co.

★Sloshed Shakespeare

Local DJ

★DJ Nick Nice

★DJ Chamo

★DJ Tim Walters

Museum

★Madison Children’s Museum

★Chazen Museum of Art

★UW-Madison Geology Museum

Local News Website

★channel3000.com

★isthmus.com

★madison.com

Performance Venue

★Overture Center for the Arts

★High Noon Saloon

★Bartell Theatre

Performing Arts Group

★American Players Theatre

★Madison Symphony Orchestra

★Children’s Theater of Madison

Photographer

★ilana natasha photography

★Laura Zastrow Photography

★Maureen Cassidy Photography

Radio Team

★Jonathan & Kitty, 105.5

★Mel & Floyd, WORT 89.9

★Jackson & Andi, Q106

Social Media Personality

★Cats of Madison

★Adam Sodersten, Clean Lakes Alliance

★Amber Noggle

TV News Team

★Christine Bellport & Charlie Shortino, NBC15*

★Eric Franke & Charlotte Deleste, WISC-TV

★Amber Noggle & Greg Jeschke, WKOW 27

TV Personality

★Charlie Shortino, NBC15

★Charlotte Deleste, WISC-TV

★Amber Noggle, WKOW 27

Youth Performing Arts Group

★Children’s Theater of Madison

★Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestra

★Young Shakespeare Players

*Hannah Anderson joined Christine Bellport and Charlie Shortino on the NBC15 Morning Show team in August 2017.