Best of Madison 2018: Arts and Entertainment

The Great and Terrible Oz was pretty good at putting on a show, but Madison’s entertainers and artists know a thing or two as well. This year we welcome back multiple genres under the “local band or singer” category, which paints a better picture of Madison’s music scene. These 81 winners help make Madison magical, whether it be through song, dance, art—or an Instagram account featuring feline friends (we’re looking at you, Cats of Madison).
Local Actor
★James DeVita
★James Ridge
★Clare Arena Haden
Art Gallery
★Chazen Museum of Art
★Madison Museum of Contemporary Art
★Hatch Art House
Local Band or Singer – Alt/Indie
★The Lower 5th
★Late Harvest
★Nate Meng and The Stolen Sea
Local Band or Singer – Blues
★The Jimmys
★The Kelsey Miles Band
★The People Brothers Band
Local Band or Singer – Country
★Madison County
★WheelHouse
★5th Gear
Local Band or Singer – Cover Band
★Steely Dane
★Madison County
★5th Gear
Local Band or Singer – Folk/Bluegrass
★WheelHouse
★The Soggy Prairie Boys
★No Name String Band
Local Band or Singer – Hip Hop/R&B
★The People Brothers Band
★Rob Dz
★Young Delta
Local Band or Singer – Jazz
★Ben Sidran
★Cliff Frederiksen
★Ben Ferris Octet
Local Band or Singer – Latin
★Tony Castañeda
★Golpe Tierra
★Samba Novistas
Local Band or Singer – Rock/Metal
★Cherry Pie
★Lords of the Trident
★Beth Kille
Local Band or Singer – Singer/Songwriter
★WheelHouse
★The Jimmys
★Beth Kille
Local Blog
★Things I Made Today
★Doug Moe’s Madison
★Madison Moms Blog
Classical Music Group
★Madison Symphony Orchestra
★Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra
★The Madison Choral Project
Columnist/Print Journalist
★Doug Moe, Madison Magazine
★John Nichols, The Capital Times
★Neil Heinen, Madison Magazine
Comedy Group
★Monkey Business Institute
★Atlas Improv Co.
★Sloshed Shakespeare
Local DJ
★DJ Nick Nice
★DJ Chamo
★DJ Tim Walters
Museum
★Madison Children’s Museum
★Chazen Museum of Art
★UW-Madison Geology Museum
Local News Website
★channel3000.com
★isthmus.com
★madison.com
Performance Venue
★Overture Center for the Arts
★High Noon Saloon
★Bartell Theatre
Performing Arts Group
★American Players Theatre
★Madison Symphony Orchestra
★Children’s Theater of Madison
Photographer
★ilana natasha photography
★Laura Zastrow Photography
★Maureen Cassidy Photography
Radio Team
★Jonathan & Kitty, 105.5
★Mel & Floyd, WORT 89.9
★Jackson & Andi, Q106
Social Media Personality
★Cats of Madison
★Adam Sodersten, Clean Lakes Alliance
★Amber Noggle
TV News Team
★Christine Bellport & Charlie Shortino, NBC15*
★Eric Franke & Charlotte Deleste, WISC-TV
★Amber Noggle & Greg Jeschke, WKOW 27
TV Personality
★Charlie Shortino, NBC15
★Charlotte Deleste, WISC-TV
★Amber Noggle, WKOW 27
Youth Performing Arts Group
★Children’s Theater of Madison
★Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestra
★Young Shakespeare Players
*Hannah Anderson joined Christine Bellport and Charlie Shortino on the NBC15 Morning Show team in August 2017.
