ArtWorking officially reopens in new location Friday after burst pipe forced art nonprofit to move

Adam Duxter

ArtWorking, a local nonprofit that provides career development and support for artists and entrepreneurs with disabilities, is officially reopening its doors after a burst pipe forced it to leave its old digs in July.

ArtWorking helps support artists by giving them space to work and business specific support services. The nonprofit works with more than 30 individual artists and small businesses.

In July, a burst pipe at the old location covered the floors of ArtWorking in more than 2 inches of water.

There was a GoFundMe page set up to help ArtWorking along with a $10,000 donation from Attainment Co., a Verona-based organization that publishes educational curricula for students with disabilities. The nonprofit moved into its new space in November, but is having its official grand opening during Madison Gallery Night, a citywide, art-focused event.

The event will have studio tours, artist meet and greets, a look at the new store and a gallery.