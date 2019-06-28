‘All Shook Up' is a hunk of burnin' fun

Photo courtesy of Middleton Players Theatre “All Shook Up” is packed with ensemble dance numbers.

Jukebox musicals — those shows that weave a narrative around a given musical artist's greatest hits — have grown like theatrical kudzu over the past two decades. These days it seems like everyone's getting one. In the last year alone, we've gotten jukebox offerings featuring Alanis Morissette, The Go-Gos and (gulp) Air Supply. Next year, we're supposedly getting one based on the songs of Britney Spears. Hit me one more time, baby?

Middleton Players Theatre certainly loves them. This summer marks the second consecutive year the company has launched its season with one, and, coincidentally, one that stars Chaz Ingraham in the lead male role. But while last summer was all about the Gershwin, this summer is all about the King. "All Shook Up," playing through Sunday at the Middleton Performance Center, shakes, rattles and rolls its way to success on the strength of strong singing and plenty of clever comedy.

Not surprisingly, the story mirrors Elvis Presley's actual assault on stuffy American pop culture back in the 1950s. Chad, aka "The Rolling Roustabaout" (Ingraham) blazes into town on a shiny, if anachronistic, new Harley to thrust pelvis and spark some burnin' love among the sleepy Midwestern townspeople.

That list includes Natalie, the tomboyish mechanic (Katie Debs) who instantly falls for him. In a fun comic touch, the show uses the song "One Night With You" to clue the audience when someone has instantly fallen madly in love with someone else. (This happens a lot.) Amazingly, Natalie is not Chad's type, setting up the show's central conundrum. There are at least five other brewing romances, though, all swirling around to the sounds of "Don't be Cruel" and "Love Me Tender."

While both Ingraham and Debs have charisma and vocal chops to spare, the story limits the chemistry between them, in part because the story works so hard to keep them apart. Natalie has to cross-dress as a bearded bro just to break into Chad's sidekick orbit. For most of the show, Ingraham deliberately plays Chad as a more two-dimensional icon than as an actual human being. He addresses most of his dialogue to the audience, rarely even looking at his co-stars or calling them by their names. The aloofness is deliberate, sure, but the dismissive way he treats Natalie for most of the show deadens the romantic payoff at the end. Even if it is gilded with a feel-good feminist bent.

Luckily, there are all those other romances to root for. Dean, the military school son of the morality-crazed Mayor Matilda (Jessica Kasinski), is paired off with Lorraine (Bryanna Plaisir), the energetic daughter of the cynical coffee-shop owner (Clara Hart). Their rendition of "It's Now or Never" showcases both of their voices to beautiful effect. It's also probably the most logical pairing the show serves up.

You'd expect plenty of big song and dance numbers in a show like this, and you' get them especially with the title song and "Burning Love." The show's wide-open set leaves plenty of room for arm swinging and hip swivels.

"All Shook Up" pours on the comedy at every turn. Ingraham has fun riffing on rock-idol stereotypes, practicing his butt grind and casing the crowd for hotties. The script also throws him plenty of softballs. When he first sees Miss Sandra (Anna Pfefferkorn,) the va-va-voom museum curator who enraptures more than one of the characters, he drops this gut buster: "When I see a hot girl around hot art, I say hot diggity." As Dennis, the town ubergeek who can never catch Natalie's eye, Kyle James finds plenty of ways to lean into the obvious comic nerd stereotypes without sacrificing his character's humanity.

As villains go, Kasinski's mayor never exceeds the threat level of a wet piece of Kleenex. That's nothing against her performance or vocals, which, as always, are strong. But the fact is, there's never a sense that anyone's going to suffer anything more than a withering glare for engaging in some forbidden necking and dancing, which they're all doing with wild abandon anyway. Chad begins the show by being released from prison — how else do you work "Jailhouse Rock" into the plot, right?" — but given the show's lack of serious stakes, it seems almost like a scene dropped in from another show.

MPT is clearly staging these jukebox shows because of their broad appeal and the fact that they give the audience permission (and encouragement) to join in. And hey, when everyone around you is dancing in the aisles to a post-curtain call reprise of "C'mon Everybody," it all makes perfect sense.

Aaron R. Conklin writes his award-winning coverage of the Madison-area theater scene for madisonmagazine.com.