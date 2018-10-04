A gallery night show introduces a unique way to experience art

Photos courtesy of the Wisconsin Council of the Blind and Visually Impaired

Throughout Madison, art galleries are popping up in spaces to feature artists in the community during Friday's annual Madison Museum of Contemporary Art's Gallery Night.

One of those galleries is the Wisconsin Council of the Blind & Visually Impaired's accessible exhibit, which features work solely created by artists who are blind or visually impaired.

Aurora Mendez, a high school student at Parker High School in Janesville, is one of the artists participating in the exhibit. Mendez says her interest in art began four years ago through an introductory class. This painting is by Aurora Mendez, a high school student from Janesville.

She primarily paints abstract paintings, but will dabble in other forms of art. Mendez says abstract paintings can be interpreted and taken different ways.

The Wisconsin Council of the Blind & Visually Impaired's showcase will be Mendez's first time showing her art in a gallery.

“I think [the gallery is] kind of interesting because you get to see the perspective from different artists and you get to tell your story behind how you were inspired to create it," Mendez says.

The young artist says she has three paintings in the exhibit: one is an abstract, one is a dark twist of a girl at a piano and one is a grayscale drawing with realistic items that are meant to "represent ourselves."

Mendez says art is a way to herself engaged creatively.

“I like art due to the fact [you can] express yourself and art is a language that everyone can understand and everyone can take a different thing from a piece," Mendez says.

Mendez, along with other artists, will take part in an opening reception from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Council's office at 754 Williamson St. in Madison during Gallery Night Friday. There will also be a gallery talk at 6 p.m. with artists available to discuss their processes and answer any questions.

As this is Mendez's first gallery show, she says she's both excited and a little nervous, but overall says gallery night will be beneficial because people can see what others create and get more ideas.

“Everyone should just unleash their creativity in some form or another," Mendez says.

The exhibit will be open to the public through Nov. 16 during building hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.