9 weekend events featuring music

Provided by Marquette Waterfront Festival

Two big names in pop-rock music are in town today and tomorrow. Paul McCartney plays a sold-out show at the Kohl Center on Thursday night, and Rob Thomas, former lead singer of Matchbox Twenty, performs outdoors at Breese Stevens Field on Friday night.

Those shows, however, only scratch the surface of live music to be found in Madison this weekend. The Between the Waves Music Conference and Festival, Isthmus Jazz Festival, Marquette Waterfront Festival and LunART Festival all take place over the next few days.

MUSIC FESTIVALS

LunART Festival, various venues

Thursday-Sunday, June 6-9

LunART Festival, now in its second year, continues its mission of supporting and sharing art created by women. The opening gala concert at Maiahaus on Thursday night, titled "Only the Words Themselves…" will feature music, poetry, theater and aerial dance. The festival also includes an art exhibition in the Playhouse Gallery of the Overture Center, a comedy show at Robinia Courtyard Friday night and more performances from emerging female composers.

Strollin' Monroe Street, 5 locations on Monroe Street

Friday, June 7, 5-10 p.m.

Take in the mini-jazz fest on Monroe Street Friday night by bopping in and out of five participating venues. The Greater Madison Jazz Consortium has lined up bands as diverse as Bad Philosopher (at Crescendo Espresso Bar + Music Café), Grupo Balança (at Baci Hair Design), the Charlie Painter Trio (at HotelRED) and East High School and West High School jazz musicians (in the Monroe Commons) among others.

Isthmus Jazz Festival, various venues

Friday-Sunday, June 7-16

The jazz continues through the weekend, next week and the following weekend thanks to Isthmus Jazz Festival. This Saturday morning, Circus Jazz Brunch will see circus arts performers and a jazz trio improvising together. On Saturday, The Winnebago, a new venue, will host Madison's Anders Svanoe Trio and a quartet headed by Chicago saxophonist Mai Sugimoto. Then on Sunday afternoon, the Madison Jazz Society will throw a jazz dance party — complete with live ballroom, swing and jazz music — at 2969 Cahill Main, Fitchburg. See the Isthmus Jazz Festival website for more performances through June 16.

Between the Waves Madison Music Conference and Festival, various venues

Friday-Sunday, June 7-9

The conference portion of Between the Waves at the Madison Concourse Hotel serves musicians with sessions about songwriting and running a band as a business. The festival portion serves audiences, with free performances on multiple stages at the Essen Haus complex, Brink Lounge and The Majestic Theatre. Friday night offers 15 performances, including a Between the Waves Battle of the Bands (at the Essen Haus) and an Urban Community Network Beatmakers Brawl (at the Concourse). And on Saturday, another 22 shows headlined by the VO5 and Madison native Gabe Burdulis at the Majestic.

"Simply Folk" 40th Anniversary Shindig, Shannon Hall, University of Wisconsin–Madison Memorial Union

Friday, June 7, 7:30 p.m.

For the past 40 years, Wisconsin Public Radio's "Simply Folk" radio show has been a force for sharing the latest and best folk, Americana and bluegrass music. To celebrate the landmark anniversary, WPR is hosting Grammy Award-nominated musicians Dom Flemons and Mary Gauthier for a performance in Memorial Union's Shannon Hall.

Marquette Waterfront Festival, Yahara Place Park

Saturday-Sunday, June 8-9

The 30th annual Marquette Waterfront Festival Yahara brings music to two stages in Yahara Place Park on the shore of Lake Monona this weekend. On Saturday, after a kids run, see act such as Madison's Afro-Peruvian band Golpe Tierra, singer-songwriters Tae Popour, Jillian Rae and Eric McFadden and headliner Jarekus Singleton, who melds rap, rock and blues. Sunday starts with the popular Fools' Flotilla, a fun mass paddling event on the Yahara River. Making music that day will be singer-songwriter Mark Croft, acoustic roots rockers Trapper Schoepp and returning from Portland, Oregon, New Orleans parade and steampunk theater group MarchFourth. Food and drink vendors and a kids game area make this festival fun for the entire family.

MUSIC AWARDS SHOWS

Madison Area Music Association Awards, Capitol Theater, Overture Center for the Arts

Sunday, June 9, 7 p.m.

Madison Area Music Association Awards, now in its 16th year, is a celebration of the best in local music. The culmination of extensive vetting and voting, awards will be handed out in all categories and genres of music. There will also be performances from funk-fusion band Wurk, Johannes Wallmann's jazz quintet, Americana from Robert J. and The Band of the Free, The Tony Castaneda Latin Jazz Band and Mosaic Chamber Players.

Jerry Awards Ceremony, Overture Hall, Overture Center

Sunday, June 9, 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Every year The Jerry Awards recognize and honor the best in Wisconsin high school musical theater. The show includes performances from the award winners chosen out of more than 85 high school productions statewide.

FOR FAMILIES

SummerPalooza on Capitol Square, Madison Children's Museum

Saturday, June 8, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Join the Madison Children's Museum for their seventh annual SummerPalooza. Featuring free admission to the museum, a kid-oriented Beatles cover band, games galore and a parade around the Capitol Square, SummerPalooza is the perfect (and free) summer kickoff.