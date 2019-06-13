9 events happening this weekend, including Live on King Street, Isthmus Jazz Fest and Juneteenth

Isthmus Publishing Paddle & Portage

If the weather cooperates this weekend, summer festivals will fill Olbrich and Penn parks and The Edgewater Hotel concourse. Also in Mother Nature's hands is enjoyment of outdoor concerts in front of the Majestic Theatre and on the Memorial Union Terrace.

But if you have to be indoors, The Sylvee, Overture Hall or the Bartell Theatre is where you'll want to be. Here's why.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Magnet Charity Fete, Madison Club

Friday, June 14, 8 p.m.

Magnet, a networking organization for young Madison-area professionals, is hosting its third-annual Charity Fete to raise money for the mentoring program conNEXTions. The event at the Madison Club will include presentations of the WI YP Awards to three young professionals. Music and dancing will complete the evening.

Isthmus Paddle & Portage, James Madison Park

Saturday, June 15, 9 a.m.

More than 900 people will navigate Madison by water and land at Saturday's Isthmus Paddle & Portage, not in its 40th year. The canoeists and kayakers will launch from James Madison Park, cover a mile on Lake Mendota, carry their vessels across the isthmus, then finish with 2.5 miles across Lake Mendota to finish at Olbrich Park, where the post-race party will be held.

Juneteenth Festival, Penn Park

Saturday, June 15, 10:45 a.m.-6 p.m.

Juneteenth, a day commemorating the emancipation of slaves in America, is marked in Madison with a day-long celebration. The event starts with a parade from Fountain of Life Church to Penn Park, where the festival starts at noon. Rapper and activist David Banner, Rick Flowers and the Juneteenth Band and Tani and the AfroFunk Band among others will perform.

Summer Solstice Festival, The Edgewater Hotel

Saturday, June 15, 5-9 p.m.

The Edgewater Hotel's fourth-annual Summer Solstice Festival will bring food, craft brews, cocktails and the music of favorite local bands Better Yeti and Natty Nation. Enjoy all that and as well as one of the best views of Lake Mendota.

MUSIC

Cheap Trick, The Sylvee

Thursday, June 13, 8 p.m.

Rock band Cheap Trick — formed in 1973 and inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016 — not only endures but tours and releases new records regularly. In 2018, in fact, the rock legends released a new single "The Summer Looks Good on You" from their yet-to-be-released 20th studio album. The opening band, Miles Nielsen & The Rusted Heart, is fronted by a son of Cheap Trick guitarist Rick Nielsen. Daxx Nielsen, another son of Nielsen's, has played drums for Cheap Trick since 2010.

Isthmus Jazz Fest, Memorial Union Terrace

Friday, June 14, 4:30-11 p.m.

The Isthmus Jazz Fest, involving several Madison venues when it started a week ago, continues on the Memorial Union Terrace. The lineup includes the Isthmus High School Jazz All Stars at 4:30 p.m., John Christensen Quartet at 6 p.m., Betsey Ezell Quintet at 7:30 p.m. and Paul Dietrich Jazz Ensemble at 9 p.m.

Whiskey Myers, Live on King Street

Friday, June 14, 7 p.m.

Kicking off the outdoor summer concert series Live on King Street this Friday is Whiskey Myers, a country band from Texas. The band gained notoriety by being featured in subsequent episodes of "Yellowstone," a TV drama starring Kevin Costner. The band will reportedly release its fifth studio album this year. Opening: Bones Owen and the Kelsey Miles Band.

THEATER

"Queer Shorts: Spirit of Stonewall," Bartell Theatre

Friday-Saturday, June 14-15, 7:30 p.m.; June 20-23, 26-29

StageQ presents "Queer Shorts: Spirit of Stonewall," a series of stories told on the Bartell Theatre;'s Evjue Stage about LGBTQ victories over bigotry since the infamous Stonewall Riots 50 years ago. Coinciding with Pride Month, "Queer Shorts" also emphasizes the ongoing struggle for equality.

COMEDY

"Scared Scriptless," Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood, Overture Hall, Overture Center for the Arts

Friday, June 14, 8 p.m.

Best known for their comedy improv on the hit show "Whose Line is it Anyway?" Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood have been perfecting their two-man comedy act for years. Held at the Overture Center, "Scared Scriptless" brings together improv and guest interaction to generate nonstop laughter.

Joel Patenaude is associate editor of Madison Magazine.