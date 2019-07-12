9 events happening this weekend in Madison

Courtesy of Wisconsin MMoCA/Maurice Thaler

The forecast looks quite promising for Art Fair On the Square and La Fête de Marquette this weekend. Under sunny skies, both should be feasts for the ears, eyes and stomachs. Meanwhile, indoor entertainment options range from alt rock to classical music concerts and standup sets by well-known comedian Ron Funches.

SPECIAL EVENT

Art Fair On the Square/Art Fair Off the Square, Capitol Square

Saturday-Sunday, July 13-14

Sixty-one years and counting, the Art Fair on the Square returns you know where. The Madison Museum of Contemporary Art organizes this amalgamation of music, food and 500-some art vendors. Simultaneously on the Monona Terrace side of the Capitol, 140 members of the Wisconsin Alliance of Artists and Craftspeople are set up. It's the largest congregation of painters, sculptors, ceramicists, jewelry makers, photographers and woodworkers all summer.

FESTIVAL

Fête de Marquette, McPike Park

Thursday-Sunday, July 11-14

La Fête de Marquette once again brings music to the near east side, including on Saturday and Sunday nights Ceux Qui Merchant Debout, a funk band from France that plays 1930s brass instruments. Four DJ play Musique Èlectronique well into Saturday night. Many more performers, kids activities and good food and drink make La Fête de Marquette the complete package all weekend.

Madison Early Music Festival, various University of Wisconsin–Madison locations

Thursday-Saturday, July 11-13

This is the 20th year for the Madison Early Music Festival, a weeklong (it started July 6) program of concerts, lectures and dances put on by the University of Wisconsin–Madison Division of the Arts. The free events this weekend start Thursday night with "Grand Tour Dance Excursions" in the Memorial Union's Great Hall, continue Friday night with a participant concert at Mills Concert Hall and conclude Saturday afternoon with an all-festival Advanced Loud Band and Voice Intensive Concert in the Morphy Recital Hall.

MUSIC

LÜM Launch, Majestic Theatre

Thursday, July 11, 7:30 p.m.

To celebrate the nationwide launch LÜM, a music streaming platform created by former UW–Madison students and financially backed by Madison-based FPC Live, a slate of Midwestern acts will perform at the Majestic Theatre. The lineup includes Madison electronic DJ zzisco, Chicago pop from OSTON, Milwaukee rappers Mic Kellogg and the House of Renji, St. Paul hip-hop artist Mü, Electric Forest star prounouncedyea and more.

The Go Rounds, High Noon Saloon

Thursday, July 11, 8 p.m.

From Kalamazoo to the High Noon Saloon come The Go Rounds on Thursday night. The band's sound is a mélange of genres. "Let's just say it's like a mixer," wrote Pedroyellobo.com, "that blends Roy Orbison's sweet ballads, The Kinks' most energetic songs, Patti Smith's honest attitude, and David Bowie's experimental pop." Sleepy Gaucho opens.

Willy Street Chamber Players

Thursday, July 11, Arts + Literature Laboratory; Friday, July 12, Immanuel Lutheran Church

The Willy Street Chamber Players, a classical music quintet, will perform Friday night at Immanuel Lutheran Church with guest violist Danny Kim on pieces by Mendelssohn and Mozart. The ensemble is also opening a rehearsal on Thursday evening — also billed as a "happy hour" — at the Arts + Literature Laboratory on Winnebago Street.

Cracker and Camper Van Beethoven, Majestic Theatre

Saturday, July 13, 8 p.m.

Cracker is rock band that singer David Lowery co-founded in 1991 after his earlier indie-rock band Camper Van Beethoven dissolved. Camper reunited in 1999, and Lowery has been fronting both bands now for more than a decade. This is a two-for-one concert for fans of either or both bands.

COMEDY

Ron Funches, Comedy on State

Thursday, July 11, 8 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, July 12-13, 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

The eminently likeable Ron Funches has appeared on TV comedies "Curb Your Enthusiasm" and "Black-ish" and lended his voice to the animated shows "Bob's Burgers" and "Adventure Time." And on his "Merriment Maurader Tour," Funches will demonstrate he's got live standup comedy chops, too.

ART EXHIBIT

"Immigrant Journeys from South of the Border," Playhouse Gallery, Overture Center for the Arts

Sunday, July 14, 3 p.m.

An exhibition of portrait photography and personal stories, "Immigrant Journeys from South of the Border ¡Mi travesía hasta Wisconsin!" shares the life experiences of eight immigrants living in Wisconsin. The exhibit is a moving collaboration between the Wisconsin Humanities Council, Pulitzer-winning photographer Gary Porter, award-winning journalist Bill Berry and Centro Hispano of Dane County.