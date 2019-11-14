8 events to enjoy this weekend

Shatter Imagery Local band Wurk is releasing a new album this weekend.

A country music and big screen legend, Kris Kristofferson puts on a concert Thursday at the Barrymore Theatre. New Orleans Jazz fills a Fitchburg hotel. And musical theater for kids comes to the Overture Center and Verona.

All that and more is in store in the Madison area this weekend.

MUSIC

Kris Kristofferson & The Strangers, Barrymore Theatre

Thursday, Nov. 14, 7:30 p.m.

Kris Kristofferson, a country music singer-songwriter with 30 albums and an actor with more than 70 film credits, is an unparalleled performer. The three-time Grammy Award winner — known for his songs "Me and Bobby McGee," "Help Me Make it Through the Night" and "For the Good Times" — has been celebrated for so long, it's worth remembering that he won the Golden Globe Award for best actor in the 1976 version of "A Star is Born." The 83-year-old performs at the Barrymore with The Strangers, the backing band of the late Merle Haggard.

Wurk, High Noon Saloon

Friday, Nov. 15, 9:30 p.m.

Mount Horeb's funk-fusion band Wurk keeps the ball rolling with an album release show Friday night at the High Noon Saloon. The album "Animation" is the seven-piece band's fourth release but first full-length album, and it comes on the heels of the band winning the 2019 Artist of the Year title (one of five awards Wurk won this year in the Madison Area Music Association awards). Brahmulus and Chicago Loud 9 open.

Shake ‘Em Up Jazz Band, Darren Sterud New Orleans Tribute, Wyndham Garden Hotel, Fitchburg

Sunday, Nov. 17, noon-5 p.m.

Winding up a year-long celebration of its 35th anniversary, the Madison Jazz Society hosts two bands specializing in New Orleans Jazz. The all-female Shake ‘Em Up Jazz Band comes straight from the Big Easy. And showing off our local talent is Darren Sterud's New Orleans Tribute Band, comprised of members from several Madison bands.

Blues Traveler, The Sylvee

Sunday, Nov. 17, 8 p.m.

Blues-rock jam band Blues Traveler scored several top 40 hits in the 1990s, including "But Anyway," "Hook" and "Run-Around." The latter two songs were on the 1994 album "four," which the New Jersey outfit, led by harmonica player John Popper, is specifically celebrating the 25th anniversary of on its current tour. See them Sunday night at The Sylvee.

THEATER

"Other Desert Cities," Bartell Theatre

Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 14-16, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 17, 2 p.m.; Nov. 20-23

In "Other Desert Cities," Brooke Wyeth is home for Christmas when she informs her conservative parents that she's written a memoir in which a family tragedy is revealed. An emotional debate erupts in the play by Jon Robin Baitz and directed by Betty Diamond.

"Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical," Overture Hall, Overture Center for the Arts

Saturday, Nov. 16, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Children will delight in seeing Rudolph, the Abominable Snow Monster and the Misfit Toys in the live-action production "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical." The beloved television special comes to life at Overture Hall for two shows on Saturday.

"We Are Monsters," Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center

Thursday-Friday, Nov.14-15, 6 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 16, noon and 3:30 p.m.

A double helping of family-friendly musical theater is on tap in Verona this weekend. While tickets are sold out for all four performances of "Disney's Frozen Jr.," as of Wednesday morning there were still seats available for "We are Monsters." Both shows are musicals with large casts of grade-school actors. The duration of the shows is less than an hour — perfect for young audience members with limited attention spans.

DANCE

Kate Corby & Dancers with The Seldoms, Lathrop Hall

Thursday-Friday, Nov. 14-15, 8 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 16, 2:30 p.m.

The University of Wisconsin–Madison Department of Dance and a Chicago-based dance company come together for three performances this weekend. Kate Corby, an associate professor of dance at UW–Madison, with two male collaborators will premiere "dancelikeaman," an exploration of masculinity and gender identity. And The Seldoms will present some of "Exit Disclaimer: Science and Fiction Ahead," a piece that addresses the U.S. debate over climate change.

Joel Patenaude is associate editor of Madison Magazine.